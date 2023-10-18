Resolution Copper remains resolute, reaches milestone

It was a big job, but somebody had to do it.

To nobody’s surprise Resolution Copper got it done. Shaft 10 was a challenge, but their incredible team of local miners from Superior rose to the occasion, pouring their heart and soul into the complex project. It was a true showcase of teamwork at its absolute finest.

The team at Resolution Copper reached a major milestone. The ductwork in Shaft #10 is complete!

Highlights of this project, achieved by this stalwart crew are over 2,200 feet of ducting removed, 29 shifts dedicated to duct removal, an average of 73 feet removed per shift and a jaw-dropping maximum of 150 feet removed in a single shift. Not to mention, as one unnamed crew member shared, at least two unforgettable renditions of Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’ on the work deck!

One member of the team, A.J., was properly praised for unwavering dedication and leadership over the past two months as they steered the crew to complete the job without a single incident, leading to a work environment where all on the crew were genuinely excited to work and proud of their monumental achievement.

Another member, Charles, orchestrated the engineering, procurement and fabrication of a custom vent duct-slinging bridal and the necessary modification to existing assets, all within a matter of weeks.

This achievement is a testament to #Teamwork and the unbreakable spirit of #CopperStrong. Together, they conquered Shaft 10 and showed the world what our local miners are made of.

Congratulations to the whole team!