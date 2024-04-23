Hayden-Winkelman Little League opens 2024 season

Hayden-Winkelman Little League opened its 55th season of Little League baseball and softball on Thursday, April 18. The kids were there, dressed in their brand-new uniforms, ready to play some ball.

The opening ceremonies began with recognition of Robert, Randy and Stephanie Ortega, who volunteered their time to renovate the Little League’s concession stand and make necessary repairs for the coming season.

“(They) have put I some countless hours for our league and their volunteerism does not go unnoticed,” the announcer told the crowd. “Popcorn is on the house all season for these guys!”

The ceremonial first pitch was thrown out by members of the 2023 Hayden Lobos championship baseball team, Brandon “Junior” Garner, Morey Cruz, Andrew Waddell and Damien Smith. Their team defeated Bagdad High School 13-3 to capture the 2023 1A State Championship.

“What is significant,” the announcer said, “is that their very own dream of winning championships began on this same field that all you kids are now on. Let this be a vision for our youth – dreams do come true and championships are possible if you continue to believe in yourself, your coaches and especially your team. Work hard, have dedication and, most of all, just have fun.”

Hayden-Winkelman Little League also played tribute to Airman Jando Lorona, who is bravely serving our country in the U.S. Air Force.

This year’s teams are:

Coach Pitch – Team Alderete

Coaches, Jessica Lopez, Steven Alderete and Steve Morrison; Members, Ethan Alderete, Ezra Gallego, Miah Lopez, Armanie Manriquez, Nathaniel Morrison, Selina Rivera, Acacia Walker and Randy White

Coach Pitch – Team Espinoza

Coaches, Adrianna Espinoza and Shannon Lagunas; Members, January Bribiescas, Enrique Carmelo, Lukas Corona, Selenna Espinoza, Josiah Franco, Aurora Garcia, Dallas Garcia and Saint Sakurai

Coach Pitch – Team Sosa

Coaches, Victor Sosa, Miguel Estrada and Analisa Canisales; Members, Natalya Baez, Miguel Estrada, Anevay Gomez, Brayden Gonzales, Adriel Hatch, Victor Sosa, Lasca Young and Robert Young

Minors Baseball – Team Migliore

Coaches, Mick Migliore, Lisa Migliore, Robert Aguirre and Michael Garcia; Members, Robert Aguirre, Zaiden Allen, Thomas Calderon, Alejandro Estrada, Angelito “Vato” Gaona, Noah Garcia, Issac Gonzales, Michael Migliore, Mateo Montijo, Oscar Montijo, Izac Ochoa, Nathan Rivera, Eli Sanchez and Deis Skinner

Minors Softball – Team Ochoa

Coaches, Mitzi Ochoa, Armand Cruz, Rene Ochoa and Lainey Ochoa; Members, Yareli Aguero, Breanna Cruz, Giulianna Cruz, Krissa Cruz, Sienna Cruz, Alessandra Islava, Aleah Ochoa, Ariana Ochoa, Sofia Oropeza and Marisela Sosa

Minors Softball – Team Formo

Coaches, Camille Formo, Anita Ortega and Jordan Garcia; Members, Yaleyna Chavez, Azalea Cruz, Maddie Formo, Aubrey Garcia, Kylie Garcia, Pamela Lagunas, Karianna Ortega, Kylee “Bunnie” Weber and Laelah White

Majors Baseball – Team Quesada

Coaches, Benny Quesada and Armando Gomez; Members, Guillermo “Jack” Alvarez, Philip Baeza, Roman Castaneda, Richard Anthony Espinoza, Naveen Gomez, Ramon Gomez, Stefan Gomez, Ricardo Herrera, Aiden Islava, Aiden Manriquez, Kolton Pool, Rodolfo “Fito” Quesada and Christopher Rivera

Majors Softball – Team Gallego

Coaches, Marissa Gallego and Rihana Hong; Members, Ysenia De Los Reyes, Maribel Gallego, Maya Hong, Alyvia Lease, Aria Manriquez, Isabella Oropeza, Serenity Quesada, Jaya Rivera, Mariah Sosa, Brystol Strickland and Nadia Strickland.

The board members are Anna Lopez and Anita Ortega.

The 2024 sponsors include: Town of Hayden, Sparklett’s Water, Town of Winkelman, 5D Mining & Construction, Grupo Mexico Mining/Asarco, KGHM Carlotta Copper Mine, Eddie Tire & Automotive, Norm’s IGA, Capstone Pinto Valley Mine and the Gila County Board of Supervisors.