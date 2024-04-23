Hayden-Winkelman Little League opens 2024 season

By | Posted April 23rd, 2024 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Members of the 2023 Hayden Lobos Championship Baseball Team throw out the ceremonial first pitch to open the 2024 Hayden-Winkelman Little League season.

 

  Hayden-Winkelman Little League opened its 55th season of Little League baseball and softball on Thursday, April 18. The kids were there, dressed in their brand-new uniforms, ready to play some ball.

  The opening ceremonies began with recognition of Robert, Randy and Stephanie Ortega, who volunteered their time to renovate the Little League’s concession stand and make necessary repairs for the coming season.
  “(They) have put I some countless hours for our league and their volunteerism does not go unnoticed,” the announcer told the crowd. “Popcorn is on the house all season for these guys!”

  The ceremonial first pitch was thrown out by members of the 2023 Hayden Lobos championship baseball team, Brandon “Junior” Garner, Morey Cruz, Andrew Waddell and Damien Smith. Their team defeated Bagdad High School 13-3 to capture the 2023 1A State Championship.

  “What is significant,” the announcer said, “is that their very own dream of winning championships began on this same field that all you kids are now on. Let this be a vision for our youth – dreams do come true and championships are possible if you continue to believe in yourself, your coaches and especially your team. Work hard, have dedication and, most of all, just have fun.”

  Hayden-Winkelman Little League also played tribute to Airman Jando Lorona, who is bravely serving our country in the U.S. Air Force.

  This year’s teams are:

Coach Pitch – Team Alderete

Coaches, Jessica Lopez, Steven Alderete and Steve Morrison; Members, Ethan Alderete, Ezra Gallego, Miah Lopez, Armanie Manriquez, Nathaniel Morrison, Selina Rivera, Acacia Walker and Randy White

Coach Pitch – Team Espinoza

Coaches, Adrianna Espinoza and Shannon Lagunas; Members, January Bribiescas, Enrique Carmelo, Lukas Corona, Selenna Espinoza, Josiah Franco, Aurora Garcia, Dallas Garcia and Saint Sakurai

Coach Pitch – Team Sosa

Coaches, Victor Sosa, Miguel Estrada and Analisa Canisales; Members, Natalya Baez, Miguel Estrada, Anevay Gomez, Brayden Gonzales, Adriel Hatch, Victor Sosa, Lasca Young and Robert Young

Minors Baseball – Team Migliore

Coaches, Mick Migliore, Lisa Migliore, Robert Aguirre and Michael Garcia; Members, Robert Aguirre, Zaiden Allen, Thomas Calderon, Alejandro Estrada, Angelito “Vato” Gaona, Noah Garcia, Issac Gonzales, Michael Migliore, Mateo Montijo, Oscar Montijo, Izac Ochoa, Nathan Rivera, Eli Sanchez and Deis Skinner

Minors Softball – Team Ochoa

Coaches, Mitzi Ochoa, Armand Cruz, Rene Ochoa and Lainey Ochoa; Members, Yareli Aguero, Breanna Cruz, Giulianna Cruz, Krissa Cruz, Sienna Cruz, Alessandra Islava, Aleah Ochoa, Ariana Ochoa, Sofia Oropeza and Marisela Sosa

Minors Softball – Team Formo

Coaches, Camille Formo, Anita Ortega and Jordan Garcia; Members, Yaleyna Chavez, Azalea Cruz, Maddie Formo, Aubrey Garcia, Kylie Garcia, Pamela Lagunas, Karianna Ortega, Kylee “Bunnie” Weber and Laelah White

Majors Baseball – Team Quesada

Coaches, Benny Quesada and Armando Gomez; Members, Guillermo “Jack” Alvarez, Philip Baeza, Roman Castaneda, Richard Anthony Espinoza, Naveen Gomez, Ramon Gomez, Stefan Gomez, Ricardo Herrera, Aiden Islava, Aiden Manriquez, Kolton Pool, Rodolfo “Fito” Quesada and Christopher Rivera

Majors Softball – Team Gallego

Coaches, Marissa Gallego and Rihana Hong; Members, Ysenia De Los Reyes, Maribel Gallego, Maya Hong, Alyvia Lease, Aria Manriquez, Isabella Oropeza, Serenity Quesada, Jaya Rivera, Mariah Sosa, Brystol Strickland and Nadia Strickland.

  The board members are Anna Lopez and Anita Ortega.

  The 2024 sponsors include: Town of Hayden, Sparklett’s Water, Town of Winkelman, 5D Mining & Construction, Grupo Mexico Mining/Asarco, KGHM Carlotta Copper Mine, Eddie Tire & Automotive, Norm’s IGA, Capstone Pinto Valley Mine and the Gila County Board of Supervisors.

 

admin (8139 Posts)


Facebooktwitterby feather
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Volunteers and APS plant trees at Winkelman Flats

    April 23rd, 2024
    by

        Local high school students, elected leaders, and volunteers with Arizona Public Service (APS) took action Friday morning, planting […]

    Vehicles shined at the 2024 Oracle Spring Run Car Show

    April 23rd, 2024
    by

      It couldn’t have been a prettier day for a car show. The sun shown brightly and the weather was […]

    Rabies incidents a reminder to keep pets vaccinated; wild animals testing positive in Oracle

    April 17th, 2024
    by

         The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) reminds the public to protect themselves and their pets by keeping […]

    Ray’s track team competes in Miami

    April 17th, 2024
    by

    The Ray high school track and field team traveled and hit the track at Miami on April 10. The team […]

  • Additional Stories

    Ray teams post wins over Duncan

    April 17th, 2024
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez   It was double the trouble for the visiting Duncan Wildkats when they came up against […]

    Panthers see success at Epic Tourney’s Classic

    April 17th, 2024
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez     One early week loss marred the Panthers’ amazing week.   On Saturday, April 6, […]

    Lobos win Lions Club tourney in Morenci

    April 17th, 2024
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez   A second game loss sent the Lobos to the consolation bracket at the 44th Annual […]

    Trail Riders of Southern Arizona present checks to local organizations

    April 16th, 2024
    by

    By T.C. Brown   Members of the Trail Riders of Southern Arizona (TRS) visited San Manuel on April 2, 2024, […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger