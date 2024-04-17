Rabies incidents a reminder to keep pets vaccinated; wild animals testing positive in Oracle

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) reminds the public to protect themselves and their pets by keeping a safe distance from wildlife, especially animals that may be behaving abnormally, such as those that appear overly aggressive and/or lacking a fear of humans.

The reminder comes after a gray fox, suspected of being rabid, bit three people in two separate attacks earlier this month at Saguaro National Park in southern Arizona. The animal was killed as it approached a park service officer. Another gray fox was located and killed last month after it bit a person in a picnic area on Mount Lemmon near Tucson.

Pets such as dogs and cats, as well as livestock such as horses, should be vaccinated regularly against rabies. In addition, dogs should be on leashes when outdoors and a veterinarian consulted if any domestic animals are injured by wildlife. Unvaccinated animals exposed to wildlife with rabies must undergo a four-month quarantine, and vaccinated animals need to be quarantined for 45 days.

“In Arizona, the principal rabies hosts are bats, skunks and foxes,” said Dr. Anne Justice-Allen, AZGFD wildlife veterinarian. “These animals carry their own distinct strains of the rabies virus. When rabies activity within these animal groups increases, rabies can impact other mammals, such as bobcats, coyotes, javelina, cats, dogs, horses, or cows.”

Recently, wildlife in the Oracle area has tested positive for rabies. Signs have been placed at trails and state parks in the area, alerting hikers and those walking their pets to be cautious. To report any aggressive, strange, or unusual wild animal behavior, please contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 1-800-352-0700.

What you need to know:

If you are hiking with pets, please be sure they are on a leash and have been vaccinated against rabies.

Do not approach or attempt to pet or handle any wild animals.

If you sustain a wild animal bite: wash the area with soap and water and visit the nearest emergency room for medical care.

If your pet sustains a wild animal bite: transport your pet to their veterinarian or the nearest emergency veterinary clinic.

Considering this recent rabies incident, please make sure your pets are properly vaccinated. The Pinal County Animal Care and Control Department is hosting a Vaccine Clinic this Sunday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office in San Manuel (28380 S. Veterans Memorial Hwy, San Manuel 85631). This event was originally scheduled for April 14, but was postponed due to illness.