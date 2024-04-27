Crash temporarily closes Mammoth Circle K

On Monday, April 22, a Toyota Camry was driven into the front of Circle K in Mammoth.

According to Mammoth Police Chief Hank Mueller, Based on findings during the investigation it is believed that the act is unintentional and was the result of reckless driving. Also, there were no indicators of driver impairment.”

The driver was cited for Reckless Driving which is a class 2 misdemeanor criminal offense, Mueller added.

The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance at his own request.

One other person was evaluated by paramedics on scene as a precaution for minor injuries resulting from a fall while running away from the collision.

There is no estimate on the amount of damage caused by the accident.

The store closed temporarily while the window was boarded up.