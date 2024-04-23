Volunteers and APS plant trees at Winkelman Flats

Local high school students, elected leaders, and volunteers with Arizona Public Service (APS) took action Friday morning, planting 50 trees at Winkelman Flats Park to provide shade, lower temperatures and help the environment.

Trees and vegetation help combat the urban heat effect by creating healthier spaces, limiting heat impacts, and lowering overall temperatures.

Students from Hayden High School and Winkelman Mayor Louis Bracamonte, Gila County Supervisor Woody Cline, Winkelman Vice Mayor Anita Hinojos, and Winkelman Council Members Angela Skillings and Adrian Bravowere were among the volunteers.

“Today is all about making a difference in Winkelman,” said Maria Morales, Community Affairs Program Manager. “We provide power across the state, and thousands of our employees also live in every community. It means a lot to us to help create cooler and healthier communities where we serve and live.”

Through its Community Tree Program, APS works with Title 1 schools, non-profit organizations, neighborhood associations, cities and towns in limited-income areas to provide trees and help in the planting. Since the program launched in 2022, APS has helped plant more than 1,300 trees across Arizona. To learn more on how to apply, visit the APS Community Tree Program webpage at https://bit.ly/4b1AW3A.