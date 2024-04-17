Panthers see success at Epic Tourney’s Classic

By Nathaniel A. Lopez

One early week loss marred the Panthers’ amazing week.

On Saturday, April 6, The Panthers traveled to Joseph City to take on the Wildcats. The boys showed their skill on the diamond and walked away with a victory of 14-0.

The Superior baseball team started last week out with a tough home game against Lincoln Prep.

The first inning saw neither team post any runs, followed by Superior giving up 2 runs in the second inning. The third inning once again saw neither team post any runs. In the fourth inning, the Panthers were able to get a run on the board. During the fifth inning, Lincoln Prep posted 3 runs, while the boys posted none. In the sixth inning, the boys gave up 5 runs, while posting none. The seventh inning closed with both teams posting 1 run. The game concluded with a final score of 2-11.

The Panthers closed out their week by competing in Epic Tourney’s Baseball Classic – three days and three wins for Superior.

The boys started the tournament off with a game against San Carlos. The Panthers came out swinging and showed strength dominating the Braves in a 14-0 game.

The following day, the boys took on Baboquivari. Once again, the Panthers came out ready to play, this time only giving up a few runs. The final score of the game was 13-3, making it another Panther victory.

On day three of the tournament, the boys took on Ash Fork. The Panthers continued their hot-streak and defeated Ash Fork with a final score of 20-4.

Final results for tournament were not available at press time and will be included in next week’s issue.