Vehicles shined at the 2024 Oracle Spring Run Car Show

It couldn’t have been a prettier day for a car show. The sun shown brightly and the weather was just the right temperature for the annual Oracle Spring Run Car Show. The vehicles on display – numbering 71 – were polished to a high sheen, reflecting the perfect rays of sunshine.

Saturday, April 20, was the 36th annual Oracle Spring Run Car Show sponsored by the Oracle Historical Society. This year’s event was held at the usual venue at the Oracle Justice Court following a “run” down American Avenue.

The vehicles sparkled in the glorious April Oracle sunshine, ready to be judged and trophies to be awarded.

And this year’s winners are:

Best of Show, 1955 Chevy Nomad – Bob Booth of Oro Valley

Best Interior, 1955 Chevy – John HoBack of Oracle

Best Paint, 2005 Chevy SSR – Richard Shaw of Tucson

Best Engine, 1965 Ford Mustang – Richard Guyton of Tucson

All proceeds from the Spring Run Car show benefit the Oracle Historical Society.