Hayden-Winkelman School District placed on lockdown

On Monday, April 8, 2024, at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the area of Lobo Lane and 5th Street in Winkelman, Arizona, Hayden Police while on patrol observed a Hispanic male subject riding on a green ATV with what appeared to be a black/brown pump shotgun affixed to the handlebars within the immediate vicinity of school grounds. Hayden Police Department had both the elementary and high school administration initiate immediate lock-down protocols as a precaution of any potential threats. Officers from both Hayden Police Department and Kearny Police Department responded to the area.

The male subject was contacted and questioned about the weapon. It was determined that the shotgun was not an operable shotgun, but rather a plastic simulated “cap-gun” that makes loud “electric-pop” sounds when triggered. The subject, an 84-year-old local resident, was released at scene without incident. Charges of interference with or disruption of an educational institution (ARS 13-2911) have been submitted to Gila County Attorney’s Office for review in this case.

At approximately 3:01 p.m., the Hayden-Winkelman School District was informed by the Hayden Police Department that they could resume normal operations. Officers remained on scene and assisted in maintaining security while the school returned to normal school operations and school administrators were briefed of the incident.

“I would like to thank Kearny Police Department for their support and rapid response to assist us along with Hayden-Winkelman School District officials for their support and swift actions ensuring the safety of our children,” said Hayden Police Chief Brian Marquez. “As a small community, we realize the students’ safety is paramount and it is a joint effort to ensure our schools and communities remain safe. The Hayden Police Department is committed to fully investigate each potential threat; when probable cause exits, appropriate enforcement action will be taken.”

Officers will continue to have a presence at the schools throughout the year to ensure the safety of the students and community. The Hayden Police Department encourages students, parents and school staff to immediately report any information or suspicious activity that poses a threat to the safety of our schools.