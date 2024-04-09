Hayden-Winkelman School District placed on lockdown

By | Posted 7 hours ago |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

The green ATV involved in the lockdown on Monday, April 8.

  On Monday, April 8, 2024, at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the area of Lobo Lane and 5th Street in Winkelman, Arizona, Hayden Police while on patrol observed a Hispanic male subject riding on a green ATV with what appeared to be a black/brown pump shotgun affixed to the handlebars within the immediate vicinity of school grounds. Hayden Police Department had both the elementary and high school administration initiate immediate lock-down protocols as a precaution of any potential threats. Officers from both Hayden Police Department and Kearny Police Department responded to the area.

  The male subject was contacted and questioned about the weapon. It was determined that the shotgun was not an operable shotgun, but rather a plastic simulated “cap-gun” that makes loud “electric-pop” sounds when triggered. The subject, an 84-year-old local resident, was released at scene without incident. Charges of interference with or disruption of an educational institution (ARS 13-2911) have been submitted to Gila County Attorney’s Office for review in this case.

  At approximately 3:01 p.m., the Hayden-Winkelman School District was informed by the Hayden Police Department that they could resume normal operations. Officers remained on scene and assisted in maintaining security while the school returned to normal school operations and school administrators were briefed of the incident.

  “I would like to thank Kearny Police Department for their support and rapid response to assist us along with Hayden-Winkelman School District officials for their support and swift actions ensuring the safety of our children,” said Hayden Police Chief Brian Marquez. “As a small community, we realize the students’ safety is paramount and it is a joint effort to ensure our schools and communities remain safe. The Hayden Police Department is committed to fully investigate each potential threat; when probable cause exits, appropriate enforcement action will be taken.”

  Officers will continue to have a presence at the schools throughout the year to ensure the safety of the students and community. The Hayden Police Department encourages students, parents and school staff to immediately report any information or suspicious activity that poses a threat to the safety of our schools.

Staff (5797 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterby feather
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Fatal accident closes highway

    March 13th, 2024
    by

      A fatal collision Monday, March 11, had SR 77 closed between Biosphere Road and Oro Ford in Oracle for […]

    Annual San Manuel Copper Classic motorcycle race returns March 9

    February 4th, 2024
    by

        Well, they will be at it again. The Trail Riders of Southern Arizona (TRS) will be hosting the […]

    Strong Start to Superior’s 2024

    February 4th, 2024
    by

    Our great town has entered 2024 at hypersonic speed, and we are excited about the many major milestones we have […]

    Winkelman Preparatory Academy plans expansion

    February 4th, 2024
    by

    By Mila Besich   When the school year first started in August of 2023, 16 young girls began attending the […]

  • Additional Stories

    New welding facility open for regional learning in Superior

    February 4th, 2024
    by

      By Nathaniel A. Lopez   It’s official.   On Jan. 23, members of Superior Town Council, Rebuild Superior, Resolution […]

    Queen Creek Bridge replacement project begins on US60; full closures will be required between Superior, Miami for blasting

    February 4th, 2024
    by

      SUPERIOR – The Arizona Department of Transportation is replacing two bridges on US 60 east of Superior with spans […]

    Pinal County hosts vaccine clinics in Kearny, Mammoth

    February 4th, 2024
    by

        On Jan. 14, the Pinal County Animal Care and Control offered low-cost vaccines to local pet owners in […]

    OWN Oracle to disband; Oracle Visitors Center to close

    February 4th, 2024
    by

      By Nathaniel A. Lopez   After many years of service in the Oracle, and surrounding communities, OWN-Oracle Women’s Network, […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger