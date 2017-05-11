Science Rocks at CAC Aravaipa Campus College for Kids

By | Posted May 11th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Central Arizona College’s Aravaipa Campus

PINAL COUNTY, AZ – This summer, children exiting grades two through six will have a chance to study the phenomena’s of earth science during College for Kids at Central Arizona College’s Aravaipa Campus.

  The program will be held Monday through Thursday, July 10-20 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuition is $210 per child and includes supplies, snacks, lunches, a T-shirt and a group photograph. Transportation will be available from most areas, including Oracle.

  Space is limited to only 45 participants. Enrollment is currently open and acceptance into the program is on a first-come basis.

  Payment plans are available; however, a minimum deposit of $50, plus the complete registration paperwork is due by June 19 to be guaranteed a spot in the program. Any unpaid portion of the remaining tuition must be received no later than June 22. Cancellation refunds only will be available through that date.

  A fundraiser to support College for Kids will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Rubios (10509 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ 85737). Twenty percent of any meal purchases made will be donated to College for Kids.

  For questions regarding College for Kids or to receive a registration form, contact Elissa Craig at 520-357-2810 or by email at elissa.craig@centralaz.edu.

Staff (3977 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Horizon Health & Wellness to host grand opening Wednesday in Kearny

    May 11th, 2017
    by

      Horizon Health and Wellness is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of the Kearny Integrated Health Home on May […]

    Superior Optimist Club hosts annual Honor Roll Banquet

    May 11th, 2017
    by

      The Superior Optimist Club hosted its 13th annual Honor Roll Banquet last week.  The annual Honor Roll Banquet is […]

    Murals beautify Superior, AZ

    May 11th, 2017
    by

    Restoration work began on the Mural on Lobb Ave. The original Mural was painted in the late 90’s by Superior […]

    Superior Little League kicks off 2017 season

    May 11th, 2017
    by

      The Superior Little League kicked off the 2017 Season for the Major and Minor League teams last week with […]

  • Additional Stories

    A loving memory of Julissa Rose Garcia

    May 11th, 2017
    by

    On May 1, at the Minor, Major & Softball opening ceremonies the family of Julissa Rose Garcia was presented with […]

    Cinco de Mayo – Oracle (Piano Soc.) Style!

    May 11th, 2017
    by

      On Cinco de Mayo weekend, the Oracle Piano Society presented a “Mexican Fiesta” at their Oracle Center for the Arts […]

    Cowboy Poetry at Acadia Ranch Museum in Oracle

    May 11th, 2017
    by

      Royal John Medley recited some of his “Cowboy Poetry” at the Acadia Ranch Museum on May 5.   John […]

    Ray edges Superior, wins back-to-back State Championships

    May 11th, 2017
    by

      The Ray and Superior softball teams were both trying to make history on Monday night at Arizona State’s Farrington […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger