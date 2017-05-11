Science Rocks at CAC Aravaipa Campus College for Kids

PINAL COUNTY, AZ – This summer, children exiting grades two through six will have a chance to study the phenomena’s of earth science during College for Kids at Central Arizona College’s Aravaipa Campus.

The program will be held Monday through Thursday, July 10-20 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuition is $210 per child and includes supplies, snacks, lunches, a T-shirt and a group photograph. Transportation will be available from most areas, including Oracle.

Space is limited to only 45 participants. Enrollment is currently open and acceptance into the program is on a first-come basis.

Payment plans are available; however, a minimum deposit of $50, plus the complete registration paperwork is due by June 19 to be guaranteed a spot in the program. Any unpaid portion of the remaining tuition must be received no later than June 22. Cancellation refunds only will be available through that date.

A fundraiser to support College for Kids will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Rubios (10509 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ 85737). Twenty percent of any meal purchases made will be donated to College for Kids.

For questions regarding College for Kids or to receive a registration form, contact Elissa Craig at 520-357-2810 or by email at elissa.craig@centralaz.edu.