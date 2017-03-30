Free ‘Savvy’ Caregiver Program offered in the Copper Corridor

By | Posted March 30th, 2017 |

Caregiver program offered

  If Alzheimer’s has become a part of your life, there is a program being offered by the Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging Family Caregiver Program  in collaboration with the Pinal County Health Department which has been created to help you handle the challenges of care and support for the caregiver.

  The “Savvy” Caregiver Program is designed to train both family and professional caregivers in basic knowledge, skills and attitudes to handle the challenge of caring for a family member with Alzheimer’s disease, so as to be an effective caregiver. This is an evidence-base program, delivered by trained staff, highly experienced in Alzheimer’s care and caregiver support.

  This is a 12-hour program, consisting of three sessions of four hours each on Tuesdays, April 11, 18 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no cost for the class, but, you must pre-register. Lunch will be provided.

  Classes will be held at the Hayden Senior Center, 520 Velasco Ave. in Hayden. Call Terry W. or Carol at 520-836-2758 to pre-register or for more information.

Staff (3894 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


