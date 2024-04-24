CASA of Gila County welcomes three new Court Appointed Special Advocates for Gila County Children; The need for volunteers continues to rise

By | Posted April 24th, 2024 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  In April 2024, CASA of Gila County welcomed three new Court Appointed Special Advocates dedicated to serving the Gila County youth who are placed in foster care settings. Two volunteers will serve out of the northern area of Gila County and one volunteer will serve out of the southern area of the County.

  Court Appointed Special Advocates act as best interest advocates for  local youth while the child resides in foster care. They do not serve as the child’s placement; they serve as the child’s voice!

  After a thorough background screening process and pre-service training, volunteers are appointed to a child or sibling group from Gila County. As the child’s advocate, the volunteer serves to ensure the child has the necessary services and a voice in their future.

  “When children are thrust into difficult circumstances, they must rely on many adults who are strangers to them, to work hard and make the best decisions for them,” said CASA Tammie Grenier.

  “I have a heart for kids, and I want to be part of a team that is dedicated to making these kids’ lives better, and that’s why I became a CASA.”

  The CASA of Gila County program continues to have an elevated need for additional volunteers. In the first quarter of 2024, the program was only able to serve 26% of the children in need of an advocate.

  The program encourages community members to apply today. There is no specific degree or experience needed to become a CASA volunteer. Volunteers must be 21 years of age or older and pass a thorough screening process. All training for the position is provided at no cost to the volunteer.

  “April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and National Volunteer Appreciation Month,” said Emily Nader, Coordinator for CASA of Gila County. “We are overjoyed to welcome new volunteers to join our amazing group of CASAs in Gila County.

  We continue to have to decline requests made for a child in care to have an advocate due to a lack of volunteers from our community. We hope this is just a start of an increase for our community’s involvement!”

  CASA volunteers provide a valuable service to judges and become a consistent person in the life of a child while in foster care. If you are interested in more information, please visit www.CASAofGilaCounty.org or call 928-402-4427 in Globe or 928-474-7145 in Payson.

 

Left to Right: Hon. Timothy M. Wright, CASA Kathryn Bertram, CASA Debbra Woodruff, and CASA Coordinator Mariah Lantz in Payson on April 04, 2024

Left to Right: Hon. Bryan B. Chambers, CASA Tammie Grenier, and CASA Coordinator Emily Nader in Globe on April 17, 2024

 

 

 

admin (8144 Posts)


Facebooktwitterby feather
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Crash temporarily closes Mammoth Circle K

    April 26th, 2024
    by

      On Monday, April 22, a Toyota Camry was driven into the front of Circle K in Mammoth.   According […]

    Heat Proofing Your Garden

    April 24th, 2024
    by

      By Bob Allen SE Pinal County Master Gardener     When Deborah North returned to Arizona from the very […]

    Free financial workshop series offered at Superior Library

    April 24th, 2024
    by

      A free financial security workshop series titled Building Financial Security will be taught at Superior Public Library, 99 Kellner […]

    Growing food in rough terrain – Agro-forest at Arboretum

    April 24th, 2024
    by

        The history of the Boyce Thompson Arboretum and mission developed by its founder Col. Boyce Thompson was to […]

  • Additional Stories

    New mural at Superior Food Bank

    April 24th, 2024
    by

        Americorps Team Earth Team 6 completed its mission in Superior working on fire breaks and trails in Superior.  […]

    Hayden-Winkelman Little League opens 2024 season

    April 23rd, 2024
    by

        Hayden-Winkelman Little League opened its 55th season of Little League baseball and softball on Thursday, April 18. The […]

    Volunteers and APS plant trees at Winkelman Flats

    April 23rd, 2024
    by

        Local high school students, elected leaders, and volunteers with Arizona Public Service (APS) took action Friday morning, planting […]

    Vehicles shined at the 2024 Oracle Spring Run Car Show

    April 23rd, 2024
    by

      It couldn’t have been a prettier day for a car show. The sun shown brightly and the weather was […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger