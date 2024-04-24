CASA of Gila County welcomes three new Court Appointed Special Advocates for Gila County Children; The need for volunteers continues to rise

In April 2024, CASA of Gila County welcomed three new Court Appointed Special Advocates dedicated to serving the Gila County youth who are placed in foster care settings. Two volunteers will serve out of the northern area of Gila County and one volunteer will serve out of the southern area of the County.

Court Appointed Special Advocates act as best interest advocates for local youth while the child resides in foster care. They do not serve as the child’s placement; they serve as the child’s voice!

After a thorough background screening process and pre-service training, volunteers are appointed to a child or sibling group from Gila County. As the child’s advocate, the volunteer serves to ensure the child has the necessary services and a voice in their future.

“When children are thrust into difficult circumstances, they must rely on many adults who are strangers to them, to work hard and make the best decisions for them,” said CASA Tammie Grenier.

“I have a heart for kids, and I want to be part of a team that is dedicated to making these kids’ lives better, and that’s why I became a CASA.”

The CASA of Gila County program continues to have an elevated need for additional volunteers. In the first quarter of 2024, the program was only able to serve 26% of the children in need of an advocate.

The program encourages community members to apply today. There is no specific degree or experience needed to become a CASA volunteer. Volunteers must be 21 years of age or older and pass a thorough screening process. All training for the position is provided at no cost to the volunteer.

“April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and National Volunteer Appreciation Month,” said Emily Nader, Coordinator for CASA of Gila County. “We are overjoyed to welcome new volunteers to join our amazing group of CASAs in Gila County.

We continue to have to decline requests made for a child in care to have an advocate due to a lack of volunteers from our community. We hope this is just a start of an increase for our community’s involvement!”

CASA volunteers provide a valuable service to judges and become a consistent person in the life of a child while in foster care. If you are interested in more information, please visit www.CASAofGilaCounty.org or call 928-402-4427 in Globe or 928-474-7145 in Payson.