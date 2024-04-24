New mural at Superior Food Bank

Americorps Team Earth Team 6 completed its mission in Superior working on fire breaks and trails in Superior. This particular group also completed additional volunteer work for the Superior Food Bank, after painting the food bank, the team asked the Superior Town Council for permission to paint a mural on the building.

The mural was designed by the team leader Lauryn Blottin. The saguaro cactus surrounded by colorful fruits, vegetables and vines helps to give the food bank building a fun, fresh new look. The Earth Team 6 team members worked on the mural during their personal time.

After almost three month of service in Superior, the group departed to their next assignment in Tulsa, Oklahoma in early April.

Photos by Saundra McGarry