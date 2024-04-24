New mural at Superior Food Bank

By | Posted April 24th, 2024 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

 

  Americorps Team Earth Team 6 completed its mission in Superior working on fire breaks and trails in Superior.  This particular group also completed additional volunteer work for the Superior Food Bank, after painting the food bank, the team asked the Superior Town Council for permission to paint a mural on the building.

  The mural was designed by the team leader Lauryn Blottin. The saguaro cactus surrounded by colorful fruits, vegetables and vines helps to give the food bank building a fun, fresh new look.  The Earth Team 6 team members worked on the mural during their personal time. 

  After almost three month of service in Superior, the group departed to their next assignment in Tulsa, Oklahoma in early April.

Photos by Saundra McGarry 

 

admin (8144 Posts)


Facebooktwitterby feather
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Crash temporarily closes Mammoth Circle K

    April 26th, 2024
    by

      On Monday, April 22, a Toyota Camry was driven into the front of Circle K in Mammoth.   According […]

    Heat Proofing Your Garden

    April 24th, 2024
    by

      By Bob Allen SE Pinal County Master Gardener     When Deborah North returned to Arizona from the very […]

    CASA of Gila County welcomes three new Court Appointed Special Advocates for Gila County Children; The need for volunteers continues to rise

    April 24th, 2024
    by

      In April 2024, CASA of Gila County welcomed three new Court Appointed Special Advocates dedicated to serving the Gila […]

    Growing food in rough terrain – Agro-forest at Arboretum

    April 24th, 2024
    by

        The history of the Boyce Thompson Arboretum and mission developed by its founder Col. Boyce Thompson was to […]

  • Additional Stories

    Adelante Juntos to host Cinco de Mayo celebration

    April 24th, 2024
    by

      Superior is definitely well known for the frequency and variety of community events throughout the year.  Adelante Juntos is […]

    Hayden-Winkelman Little League opens 2024 season

    April 23rd, 2024
    by

        Hayden-Winkelman Little League opened its 55th season of Little League baseball and softball on Thursday, April 18. The […]

    Volunteers and APS plant trees at Winkelman Flats

    April 23rd, 2024
    by

        Local high school students, elected leaders, and volunteers with Arizona Public Service (APS) took action Friday morning, planting […]

    Vehicles shined at the 2024 Oracle Spring Run Car Show

    April 23rd, 2024
    by

      It couldn’t have been a prettier day for a car show. The sun shown brightly and the weather was […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger