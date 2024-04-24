Growing food in rough terrain – Agro-forest at Arboretum

The history of the Boyce Thompson Arboretum and mission developed by its founder Col. Boyce Thompson was to study food sustainability, what could people eat as the earth became warmer and drier.

Reap Goodness, a national non-profit organization, is working across the globe to regenerate land and improve water security for all. The mission of Reap Goodness is to restore earth, provide food and water security for everyone.

After searching across Arizona for land to develop an agro-forest, they found undeveloped land owned by the Boyce Thompson Arboretum just west of the park that could be ideal location for a Reap Goodness Garden. The Boyce Thompson Arboretum agreed and for the past year, the local team of Reap Goodness volunteers have been planning their garden. This is their second project called the Heartland Trial at BTA, the group has another ongoing trial called Heartland Trial Sierra Vista. Carol Manetta is the Executive Director of Reap Goodness and is the visionary for the project.

Agro-forests are designed in a way that the gardens contour to the land which helps to ensure the gardens utilize the rain water effectively without drawing heavily on ground water sources. The land they plan to use has slopes which will allow the gardens to have swales that will slow down and capture rain water.

“Throughout the land we are already finding micro-climates that are growing native food and medicinal plants,” said Annie Weaver Bryant. Annie grew up in Globe and is an ASU graduate who is working on several food and micro-climate research projects. Micro climates are areas where plants are already growing and creating habitats or preserving water flow for other plants to grow. Her familiarity of the area is helpful to the project and connecting others to this unique project.

Currently the team is surveying the land to identify native food and medicinal plants already growing on the five-acre parcel while also identifying the location of Saguaro and Hedgehog cacti. The garden will be designed around the Saguaros which will add character to the gardens once fully designed and developed. Some of the hedgehog cacti may need to be relocated to the Boyce Thompson Arboretum part to ensure they are not impacted by the development of the garden.

Timm Esque, who is the lead project director, has been engaging with several local residents of Superior and students at Arizona State University to conduct the land survey but also to develop a local survey to determine how frequently local residents purchase fresh fruits and vegetables and how often they cook at home. They will also be working to determine what kinds of foods consumers purchase in the area. Their long term mission would be to share the food grown in the agro forests with local food banks and farmers markets.

Reap Goodness also provides training on how to develop worker cooperatives and help communities grow towards food sustainability. The development of agro-forests also helps to improve water quality which improves water security as well. Their work globally is helping to create sustainable food and water systems that improves the quality of life for those living near their projects.

The agro-forest has received funding from corporate grants from Avnet Corp, Kroger Corporations and State Farm Insurance and additional support from the Sunrise Rotary Club of Sierra Vista.

The garden will have a plethora of research and science based design opportunities that will help to regenerate the land, this endeavor and educational opportunity will also require local volunteers to help maintain and keep the garden growing. The group is looking for like minded individuals to assist and learn more about the project. Those interested can contact Mike Montiel at 480-272-3786.