On Oct. 28, during the Sun Devil ‘Shout Out’ at the ASU Sun Devils football game, Superior’s very own Mrs. Valerie Garcia-Denogean was recognized for her dedicated work as a teacher for the Superior Unified School District. With 20+ years in the classroom, advisor for the Town of Superior Youth Council and a proud ASU alumni, this is a well-deserved honor for a great community leader. The Shout Out was presented by Resolution Copper.