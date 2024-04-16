Trail Riders of Southern Arizona present checks to local organizations

By T.C. Brown

Members of the Trail Riders of Southern Arizona (TRS) visited San Manuel on April 2, 2024, to present checks to two local organizations. The recipients were Mammoth-San Manuel Community Schools and the San Manuel Fire Department. The funds were raised as part of the very successful 2024 Copper Classic held in March of this year.

San Manuel Community Schools received $5,000 to assist with local events and needs of the school. Community Schools Director Lisa Armenta shared that last year’s funds helped with events such as Trunk or Treat, Grad Night and the recent Easter Egg Hunt.

San Manuel Fire Department received $1,500 which is an increase from last year. San Manuel Assistant Fire Chief Ernest Ivy expressed appreciation for all TRS does for the community. More information on our local fire department can be found at https://www.sanmanuelfdaz.org.

Photos by T.C. Brown