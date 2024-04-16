Trail Riders of Southern Arizona present checks to local organizations

Posted April 16th, 2024

By T.C. Brown

  Members of the Trail Riders of Southern Arizona (TRS) visited San Manuel on April 2, 2024, to present checks to two local organizations. The recipients were Mammoth-San Manuel Community Schools and the San Manuel Fire Department. The funds were raised as part of the very successful 2024 Copper Classic held in March of this year.

  San Manuel Community Schools received $5,000 to assist with local events and needs of the school. Community Schools Director Lisa Armenta shared that last year’s funds helped with events such as Trunk or Treat, Grad Night and the recent Easter Egg Hunt.

  San Manuel Fire Department received $1,500 which is an increase from last year. San Manuel Assistant Fire Chief Ernest Ivy expressed appreciation for all TRS does for the community. More information on our local fire department can be found at https://www.sanmanuelfdaz.org.

 

Photos by T.C. Brown

TRS President George Wysopal, Chuck Ivy, San Manuel Assistant Fire Chief Ernest Ivy, Firefighter Gabriel Velasquez, Firefighter Christian Velasquez, TRS Treasurer Mike Cook, and Shawn Barney are present for the donation of proceeds from the 2024 Copper Classic to the San Manuel Fire Department.

 

TRS Treasurer Mike Cook, Chuck Ivy, Community Schools Director Lisa Armenta, Shawn Barney and TRS President George Wysopal are present for the donation of proceeds from the 2024 Copper Classic to the San Manuel Community Schools.

 

