Town of Superior and Resolution Copper Forge Superior Regional Economic Development Agreement

Superior, Arizona — The Town of Superior and Resolution Copper have signed a groundbreaking Regional Economic Development (RED) agreement, cementing a collaborative effort to fortify Superior’s economic landscape. This historic agreement marks a significant step toward ensuring a prosperous and resilient future for the community.

The three-year, multi-million dollar agreement, signifies a resolute commitment to fostering economic growth and supporting vital community initiatives. With a focus on multifaceted development, this partnership will bolster essential projects and programs that directly benefit the residents of Superior.

Town of Superior Mayor Mila Besich, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “This agreement continues our ongoing alignment to achieve a diversified and sustainable economy for a resilient Superior community. The collaboration with Resolution Copper underscores our dedication to nurturing economic opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for our residents.”

Vicky Peacey, President and General Manager of Resolution Copper, echoed the sentiments by Mayor Besich, emphasizing the transformative impact of this collaboration. “We are thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with the Town of Superior to drive economic development and community empowerment. This partnership reflects our shared vision for a thriving Superior, focusing on initiatives that support education, workforce development, and the overall well-being of the community.”

The agreement’s focal points encompass a wide array of initiatives, including substantial support for the Superior Multi-Generational Center and the Superior Enterprise Center/Workforce Development Center. These funds will enable community service programming, capital improvements, and robust workforce development programs.

Moreover, the agreement will propel Superior’s annual Marketing and Tourism program, amplifying efforts to attract visitors and stimulate economic activity. The infusion of resources will also advance economic development capacity, maintain senior economic advisory services, and fortify an economic development toolkit, further solidifying Superior’s economic foundation.

In a bid to foster educational advancement, the agreement champions the new Superior Lego Robotics program for grades 4-5, fostering innovation and STEM education among the youth. Additionally, it extends support to the Superior Youth Council, empowering young leaders to actively engage and contribute to the town’s growth.

The Town of Superior and Resolution Copper stand united in their commitment to nurturing a vibrant and inclusive community. This Regional Economic Development agreement is a testament to our shared dedication to fostering a thriving and sustainable future for Superior.