Town of Superior and Resolution Copper Forge Superior Regional Economic Development Agreement

By | Posted 7 hours ago |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Superior Mayor Mila Besich watches as Vicky Peacey, President and General Manager of Resolution Copper, signs the agreement.

Superior, Arizona — The Town of Superior and Resolution Copper have signed a groundbreaking Regional Economic Development (RED) agreement, cementing a collaborative effort to fortify Superior’s economic landscape. This historic agreement marks a significant step toward ensuring a prosperous and resilient future for the community.

The three-year, multi-million dollar agreement, signifies a resolute commitment to fostering economic growth and supporting vital community initiatives. With a focus on multifaceted development, this partnership will bolster essential projects and programs that directly benefit the residents of Superior.

Town of Superior Mayor Mila Besich,  expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “This agreement continues our ongoing alignment to achieve a diversified and sustainable economy for a resilient Superior community. The collaboration with Resolution Copper underscores our dedication to nurturing economic opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for our residents.”

Vicky Peacey, President and General Manager of Resolution Copper, echoed the sentiments by Mayor Besich, emphasizing the transformative impact of this collaboration. “We are thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with the Town of Superior to drive economic development and community empowerment. This partnership reflects our shared vision for a thriving Superior, focusing on initiatives that support education, workforce development, and the overall well-being of the community.”

Celebrating the signing of a three-year economic development agreement between the Town of Superior and Resolution Copper are (from left) Bryan Seppala, Mayor Mila Besich, RCC President Vicky Peacey, and Superior Town Manager Todd Pryor.

The agreement’s focal points encompass a wide array of initiatives, including substantial support for the Superior Multi-Generational Center and the Superior Enterprise Center/Workforce Development Center. These funds will enable community service programming, capital improvements, and robust workforce development programs.

Moreover, the agreement will propel Superior’s annual Marketing and Tourism program, amplifying efforts to attract visitors and stimulate economic activity. The infusion of resources will also advance economic development capacity, maintain senior economic advisory services, and fortify an economic development toolkit, further solidifying Superior’s economic foundation.

In a bid to foster educational advancement, the agreement champions the new Superior Lego Robotics program for grades 4-5, fostering innovation and STEM education among the youth. Additionally, it extends support to the Superior Youth Council, empowering young leaders to actively engage and contribute to the town’s growth.

The Town of Superior and Resolution Copper stand united in their commitment to nurturing a vibrant and inclusive community. This Regional Economic Development agreement is a testament to our shared dedication to fostering a thriving and sustainable future for Superior.

Staff (5794 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterby feather
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Learning what Thanksgiving means to our youngest readers

    November 23rd, 2023
    by

     This Thanksgiving, we at Copper Area News are happy to bring back a classic holiday section that involves interviewing local […]

    Learning what Thanksgiving means to our youngest readers

    November 23rd, 2023
    by

     This Thanksgiving, we at Copper Area News are happy to bring back a classic holiday section that involves interviewing local […]

    Shop Local – It’s a Small Business Season

    November 22nd, 2023
    by

      As the holidays approach, we will be checking our lists and, much like Santa, checking them twice.  We can […]

    Homicide near Superior

    November 22nd, 2023
    by

      On Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office announced that a homicide had occurred on U.S. Hwy. […]

  • Additional Stories

    Oracle Fire District announces winners of Firewise Awards

    November 22nd, 2023
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez   On Tuesday, Nov. 14, during the Oracle Fire District’s monthly meeting at the Oracle Fire […]

    Supplier of the Year awards presented

    November 20th, 2023
    by

        Resolution Copper held its Third Annual Supplier of the Year recognition event at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, with over […]

    Small Business Season opens in Superior

    November 20th, 2023
    by

      The Superior Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce Small Business Season!   New this year, the Chamber is […]

    Valerie Garcia-Denogean honored at ASU football game

    November 20th, 2023
    by

      On Oct. 28, during the Sun Devil ‘Shout Out’ at the ASU Sun Devils football game, Superior’s very own […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger