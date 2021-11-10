Support Local San Manuel Senior Center

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 121 businesses and groups in the Copper Corridor.

As the COVID-19 Pandemic took its toll, businesses, families and even local non-profits had to adjust their strategies to keep their missions moving forward while working through the pandemic. Meetings were moved to Zoom and fundraisers had to become creative as in-person events were not allowed. Senior Centers across the nation, Arizona and in the Copper Corridor were closed to prevent the spread of the virus to our vulnerable populations. As the vaccines became more accessible, and the infection rate started dropping the centers slowly started reopening.

The San Manuel Senior Center has been a longstanding foundation of San Manuel. They have been in their current building, located at 210 Avenue A, for 29 years. They currently have 50 members and are looking for more.

The Center hosts activities that bring the elders of the community together. They host a Thanksgiving potluck with a pie fundraiser. They host monthly potlucks. They host games: bridge on Tuesdays and general card games on Wednesday. They also have a silent auction ongoing, auctioning off some unused furniture.

They also have some new activities planned. The center will be open on Mondays for crafters. There will be scheduled day trips, and game days. A trip to Golden Goose with lunch included and movies in the afternoon are also in the works.

Members of the Senior Center have been working hard to make their building accessible to all of their patrons. They have installed a new walkway from the sidewalk to the door. They have widened the bathroom doorway so walkers can get through. However, they need help to continue this work. Call (520) 400-5691 and leave a text if you can help out with pouring cement and such.

“Our new leaders are full of enthusiasm and are looking forward to working with the people in the Tri-Community. Come see us!” said Dorothy Van Dielen, President. “Everyone over 50 is welcome! Please come and make some new friends.”

If you have any questions, you can contact the center’s treasurer, Hazel Cooper, at (520) 385-4586. You can also find a calendar of the center’s monthly events in the “On the Agenda” in the Miner.