Young writer wins county award

By | Posted April 29th, 2024 |

The Ray Elementary School would like to recognize Kindergarten student, Riley Morrison. Riley competed in the Pinal County Juvenile Court and its Community Advisory Board (CAB), 19th Annual essay contest. Riley’s entry took second place in the Division 1 Category. Riley and her family attended the Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Pinal County Superior Courthouse in Florence, AZ. Riley was presented with a trophy and certificate. Riley, we at Ray Unified School District (and the Copper Basin News) are very proud of you! We are so excited to call you our BEARCAT STUDENT! Congratulations!

