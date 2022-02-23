Support Local: Happy Suds Laundromat

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 135 businesses and groups in the Copper Corridor.

It is hard enough making it as a small business in a small town during normal times. But to balance those difficulties during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

Let’s face it. When the pandemic started, it became harder and harder to get appliance repair or other service type businesses to come to your house. Social distancing and masks and quarantines all served to keep non-family members out of our homes.

What did you do when your washing machine or dryer broke down? Or what if you didn’t have one to begin with? You still need clean clothes.

That’s where Karri and Rhonda Marts come in.

Happy Suds Laundromat in San Manuel has been owned by Karri and Rhonda for nearly 11 years. They offer washers and dryers as well as ironing services. They also offer wash and fold services, and, if in town, pick and drop off services.

“We have a free table and community board if you want to post something or donate,” said Karri.

Happy Suds is open 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. seven days a week. It is located at 495 Avenue A, Ste. B, in the upper arcade in San Manuel.