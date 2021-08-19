Support Local: Amy Whatton Realty

  Amy is grateful for those families who use her services, even during the pandemic.

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

  The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

  Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 95 businesses and groups in the Copper Corridor.

  Even in a pandemic, one thing is certain. People need a place to live.

  In the Tri-Community, Amy Whatton has been helping folks find new homes for the past 35 years.

  Amy Whatton Realty has been open for business since 1986. For the past 35 years, Amy has been helping people list and sell their homes. She also helps list and sell commercial properties and land.

  Amy has no set hours of operation, but if you call her, she will get back to you as soon as she can. She works out of her home on Nichols Ave. The number to call is (928) 812-2816.

  “Thank you for your support,” she said.

