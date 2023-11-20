Supplier of the Year awards presented

Resolution Copper held its Third Annual Supplier of the Year recognition event at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, with over 100 people in attendance.

The Madthii Swaddi Boys from the Yavapai Apache Nation provided the cultural entertainment for the evening, Superior Mayor Besich spoke on the importance of the Resolution Copper project to the local economy, and the Rio Tinto procurement team thanked all of our suppliers and contractors for their great work and dedication to the project.

Non-Profit Partner of the Year: Rebuild Superior Inc.

“Rebuild Superior has grown from just a non-profit arm of the Superior Chamber to their own sustainable organization that has taken on operations of the Superior Food Bank, leads housing rehabs in town, community clean ups, grant writing, Superior Enterprise Center, State of the Town and much more. Your big action in our small town does not go unnoticed.”

Native American Supplier of the Year: 4-Winds Contracting

“4-Winds goes above and beyond when it comes to on and off-site work. They are helping us work inside our tribal communities by showing up and executing the work that these communities need. We are thankful for all the effort that Mike, and his team put in to help and ensure work is done correctly.”

Health, Safety, Environment, and Security Supplier of the Year: GardaWorld

“Resolution would like to express our sincere gratitude for the exceptional service GardaWorld has provided. Their dedication and expertise have made a significant difference in the Resolution Project. Alexis and the team’s commitment to excellence, professionalism, and attention to detail cannot be overlooked. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership.”

Copper Triangle Supplier of the Year: Western Industrial Resources Corp.

“Western Industrial Resource Corporation has consistently delivered on various projects across all Resolution Copper departments over the past year. They are always ready to accommodate at a moment’s notice in a safe and economical way. They have proven themselves to be a valuable contracting partner with Resolution and will continue to be as the project moves forward in the years to come.”

Arizona Supplier of the Year: Miller Sales & Engineering Inc.

“Miller Contracting provides weekly pumping and helps to meet the needs such as; rebuilding underground pumps in a timely manner and have an inventory of pumps used by the Underground Ops Team. This vendor is critical in keeping the underground water pumped to West Plant for treatment.”

National Supplier of the Year: Golder (WSP)

“Golder (WSP) is always a trusted resource for any environmental water related questions. On top of their regular on-call assistance, this year they have successfully managed multiple large projects. Their work is always professional and extremely high quality. With their two decades of site knowledge, they are a crucial component of the environmental department at RC.”