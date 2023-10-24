Superior Halloween Happenings

Superior has a weekend full of Halloween Happenings celebrating both Dia de los Muertos and Halloween throughout the weekend.

Friday, October 27, 2023 the Superior Performing Arts and Theatre Company will host a Halloween Show and Dance at the Superior Chamber of Commerce located at 165 Main Street. There will be a costume contest, 50/50 raffle and several giveaways. The event will begin at 7:00pm and end at 9:00pm. For more information or to reserve your tickets please contact Mindy at 623-202-8938 or gomindy@gmail.com.

The Buckboard Restaurant and Saloon will be the host for the third annual Dia de Los Muertos “A Celebration of Life” event on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The event will begin at 5:00pm, there is no cover charge for attendance but guests can purchase food and drinks at the event. There will be several classic cars on display during the event along with a community offrenda. Everyone is encouraged to bring photos of their departed loved ones to add to the offrenda to remember them. The event is family friendly and will include performances by the Superior Dance Company.

Sunday, October 29, 2023 the Superior Optimist Club will host their annual Witches Brunch at the Gold Canyon Golf Resort. The event begins at 10:00am and tickets are required. Tickets are $40.00 per person. Tickets include brunch, coffee and juice. There will be raffles and many door prize give aways. Funds raised help to support initiatives of the Superior Optimist Club. Tickets for the event can be purchased by contacting JoAnn Besich at 520-827-0592 or purchasing directly online:https://bit.ly/3rRx5W1

The Town of Superior Youth Council along with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Harry Truman post will host the long standing Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat in Downtown Superior on Sunday, October 29. There will be costume contest, decorated trunk contest, and lots of trunk or treating for everyone! The event begins at 2:30pm with music by DJ Supie Town and games. Trunks can begin setting up at 2:00pm. Costume parade line up begins at 3:45pm at the corner of Main and Magma, with the parade beginning at 4:00pm escorted by the Superior Police Department. Trunk or Treating will begin following the parade. The Superior Optimist Club Witches Dance will be performed at the Besich Park Stage at 4:25pm and the Costume Contest will begin at 4:35pm. The event will go through 7:30pm.