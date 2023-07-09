Sssnake sightings in the Tri-Community

July 9th, 2023

By T.C. Brown

  Several sightings of snakes have been reported in San Manuel and Mammoth this summer. There is no cause for alarm though. We are talking about rock snakes. The purpose is for encouraging community engagement and having fun.

  Rock Snake Projects have been created in communities across the United States. Ideas shared across Social Media have made it right here to the Tri-Community. Danielle Derrick of San Manuel started the rock snakes at the Happy Suds Laundromat and Phat Flavors in San Manuel. A rock snake was also started at the San Manuel Community Center, but those rocks disappeared. Roxanne Garcia has started a rock snake at the Mammoth Community Center. It is hoped that the snakes will continue to grow with help from the community.

  Community members are invited to paint rocks and then place them at the rock snake locations. The rock painting can be fun for kids of all ages. Ideas can be for kids, grandkids, seniors, home school kids and more. There are painted rock clubs on social media like Facebook. “#TCRocks Tri Community Painted Rocks (Oracle San Manuel & Mammoth)” and “Arizona Rocks” are just two of the many groups available.

  Rock painting can be fun and therapeutic. There are several tips for painting on the internet and in books. The local library may have books that provide all kinds of ideas. Basic acrylic paint may be found at the local Ace Hardware or dollar stores. You can paint the rocks or leave them bare. Paint a design or picture on them. The sky is the limit. You might want to seal the rock after it is painted to protect your artwork for some amount of time. Then help the local snakes grow by leaving your rocks at any of the locations mentioned.

  These rock snakes are a little different than the kindness rocks you may have heard of. Kindness rocks are traded and shared as they travel about. The rock snakes stay there as the snake grows in length. Feel free to get some rocks painted and join the other community members in seeing which rock snakes grow the longest.

 

Roxanne Garcia has started a rock snake at the Mammoth Community Center.

The rock snake is growing at the laundromat in San Manuel.

Danielle Derrick started a rock snake at the Happy Suds Laundromat in San Manuel.

Phat Flavors is home to a growing rock snake in San Manuel.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

