Some Oracle residents forced to find new trash service

By Mila Besich

Arizona’s Copper Corridor has struggled for decades with a growing blight problem, abandonment of properties and not to mention wildcat dumping in the desert surrounding the communities. Trash removal and having a safe and proper place to dispose of trash is one of the most important tools to have when trying to keep a community safe and clean.

For those living in unincorporated areas of Pinal County, property owners are not required to hire a trash disposal service and can opt to use a professional trash pick up companies or haul their own trash. Waste Management recently notified their customers in unincorporated areas in and around Oracle that they would no longer provide trash pick up services. The trash pick up by Waste Management will end on Aug. 31 for some customers in Oracle. Customers are asked to please leave their bin out on their last day of service, and Waste Management will pick up bins.

In a letter to customers affected by this discontinuation of service, Waste Management announced that they were no longer able to serve this territory and customers were encouraged to dispose of their trash by taking it to the Catalina Transfer Station on Oracle Road.

Copper Area News reached out to Waste Management. In an email from Jennifer Wargo, Communications Director, “We could no longer safely and cost effectively service these customers due to their remote location from our hauling facilities” she said. Currently the Waste Management as a company is worth $69.92 billion.

This termination of service does not affect San Manuel due to the density of customers and their locations. Incorporated municipalities in Arizona, such as the Town of Mammoth, are allowed to regulate trash pick up and enter into contracts with trash disposal companies but Counties are not allowed to enter into trash service contracts. Waste Management customers in Mammoth will not be affected as they are served through a municipal contract with the Town of Mammoth.

A new company, Waste Connections of Arizona has announced that they will be expanding residential trash disposal services to the area according to Supervisor Jeffrey McClure recent update email. Waste Connections is offering exclusive rates of $24.89 per month to residents of Oracle and San Manuel. They can be contacted at 520-881-4227.