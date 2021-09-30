Shop at Home: Simply Something

Posted September 30th, 2021

In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

  The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

  Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community as a thank you for supporting us through these troubled times. Our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) have been featuring local businesses and non-profits since the beginning of 2021, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses. To date, Copper Area News has featured 111 businesses and groups in the Copper Corridor.

  It is hard enough starting a business or expanding one during normal times. But to start one during a pandemic, or even more than a year into the pandemic, adds an entirely different twist to things. 

  Simply Something Grocery and More is a new business that opened in early spring of the this year. Motivated by serving the community, Enrique and Cecilia Trujillo hung their shingle and are enthusiastically supporting local small businesses such as our local restaurants.

  Simply Something brings to mind the old General Store, with a little bit of everything, to serve a small community or area. They began as a second hand store that just recently started selling fresh produce. They plan to install refrigeration units very soon in order to start selling milk and other perishables. They also sell furniture and plumbing supplies. If you need something that Simply Something doesn’t carry, the owners will order it and keep it in stock.

“I’d like this to be our store,” said Cecilia, that is to say, San Manuel’s go to place to shop.

  Simply Something Grocery and More is located at 141 W. 8th Ave. in the old Vantage West Credit Union office. They are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. However, when the refrigeration is installed, the hours will change to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Sunday.

  You can contact the store at (520) 385-1225 or why not just stop by and simply do a little shopping?

