Red Field Fire and Bowl Creek Fire Updates

This week there was noticeable fire activity in the Tri-Community area with the Red Field fire burning on Sombrero Butte near Mammoth/San Manuel and the Bowl Creek fire which burned near Oracle Junction.

The Red Field fire was not a threat to any structures or homes. It mostly burned in remote wilderness and fire officials let the fire burn naturally. The official cause of the fire is unknown. At press time it was reported that the fire is fully contained and burned 750 acres.

The Bowl Creek fire which started on Sunday posed a bigger threat to the region. On Monday morning, Oracle Junction, SaddleBrooke Ranch and Falcon Valley Ranch were place on SET status to be prepared to evacuate. The SET order was lifted late in the day and the communities were put back to READY status. At press time the Bowl Creek fire burned 1,000 acres and is 10 percent contained.

Smoke from these fires are affecting air quality in the area and drivers on Highways 77 and 79 can expect to see some fire activity and smoke in the area.