Ray Bearcats PTO names Heroes of the Month

By | Posted May 1st, 2023 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

 

The Ray Bearcats Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) has announced its March Heroes of the Month. PreK through 3rd grade students, from left to right are Estrella Carmelo, Stirling Richardson, Audrey Clements and Korvo Whillock. These students are pictured with a real hero, Fireman Jimmy Birkett.  

PreK and 4th-6th grade students are, from left: Mary Fuerstenberg, Camilla Garcia, Cheyenne Sanchez, Navaeh VanGorden. Not pictured are Alayna Kirkman and Emeric Mendoza. They are pictured with real life hero Fireman Jimmy Birkett. Great job, kids!

admin (8072 Posts)


Facebooktwitterby feather
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Refugio P. Huerta July 6, 1945 – February 23, 2023

    March 28th, 2023
    by

      Refugio P. Huerta “Cuco” sorrowfully and suddenly left us on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Refugio was born in Jalpa, […]

    Viola Teresa Vargas

    March 27th, 2023
    by

      Viola Teresa Vargas, better known as Teresa, 81, of Mammoth, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, peacefully at home […]

    Phat Flavors opens in San Manuel to huge success

    March 27th, 2023
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez     The newest addition to San Manuel’s local food scene is Phat Flavors, opened by […]

    Resolution Copper names Victoria Peacey as president, general manager

    March 27th, 2023
    by

      Arizona-based mining company, Resolution Copper, today named Victoria (“Vicky”) Peacey as the project’s new President and General Manager, responsible […]

  • Additional Stories

    Resolution Copper in the news

    March 27th, 2023
    by

      For the past several weeks, many national news outlets have been sharing stories on the activities and protests by […]

    Golden Goose hosts 20th Anniversary Celebration

    March 27th, 2023
    by

      The Golden Goose Thrift Shop has 20/20 vision. It’s gearing up to celebrate 20 years in business and $20 […]

    Talking Trash

    March 17th, 2023
    by

     Waste Management of Arizona is squeezing Oracle residents once again.  And a day after Pinal County Supervisor Jeff McClure reported […]

    Oracle Fire District and Firewise Board to host Town Hall Meeting, “Wildfire Preparedness…What is Your Role?”

    March 17th, 2023
    by

      While we have enjoyed a lot of snow in the past few weeks, those of us who reside in […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger