Ray Bearcats PTO names Heroes of the Month

The Ray Bearcats Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) has announced its March Heroes of the Month. PreK through 3rd grade students, from left to right are Estrella Carmelo, Stirling Richardson, Audrey Clements and Korvo Whillock. These students are pictured with a real hero, Fireman Jimmy Birkett.

PreK and 4th-6th grade students are, from left: Mary Fuerstenberg, Camilla Garcia, Cheyenne Sanchez, Navaeh VanGorden. Not pictured are Alayna Kirkman and Emeric Mendoza. They are pictured with real life hero Fireman Jimmy Birkett. Great job, kids!