Pinal County visits Mammoth, San Manuel for Census and voter registration

  On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, Pinal County workers were in Mammoth and San Manuel to help residents sign up for the Census and register to vote.

  District 1 Supervisor Pete Rios was also in attendance at the outreach events held in front of Salt & Pepper in San Manuel and at General Dollar in Mammoth. In Mammoth, members of the Town Council and the new Interim Town Manager, John Schempf were in attendance. Free sno-cones were available and Pinal County workers handed out free Pinal County face masks. 

Pinal County Supervisor Pete Rios and Mammoth Town Council members at the Census and Voter Registration event.
Pinal County’s Mobile Voter Outreach Van
