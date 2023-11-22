Oracle Fire District announces winners of Firewise Awards

By | Posted November 22nd, 2023 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

By Nathaniel A. Lopez

  On Tuesday, Nov. 14, during the Oracle Fire District’s monthly meeting at the Oracle Fire Station, this year’s Oracle Firewise award winners were presented their signs.

  Co-Chair of the Oracle Firewise Board, Rachel Opinsky presented the awards along with Mary Harris.

  The winner for Most Firewise Residential Property was Margaret Guyton, and the winner for Most Firewise Commercial Property was Mt. Vista School, and there to accept the award on behalf of the school were Superintendent Crystle Nehrmeyer, Principal Shannon Soule, and school board members Edie Crall, and Linda Lyon.

  “We are just so touched that you recognize the work that we’re doing,” began Superintendent Nehrmeyer. “We do it for two different reasons. First, of course we want to be Firewise, and we want to take care of our campus, and our community. We want the students to be proud. But I have this belief that you can improve reading scores, math scores and writing scores by having rake marks in your gravel (and) the data proves my point. We’ve really made some great changes on our campus with our facilities due to the capitol bond, with our staffing. I say this to our maintenance team often, ‘rake marks equal math scores’, and I believe it to be true. When the kids see we care about the campus and we have pride in who we are as a school, it translates down to them, and therefore they’re proud of our school, and they’re proud of what they’re doing.”

  Congratulations to the two winners of the 2023 Firewise awards! Thank you for being an example of fire-safety!

 

Nathaniel Lopez (70 Posts)


Facebooktwitterby feather
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Learning what Thanksgiving means to our youngest readers

    17 hours ago
    by

     This Thanksgiving, we at Copper Area News are happy to bring back a classic holiday section that involves interviewing local […]

    Learning what Thanksgiving means to our youngest readers

    17 hours ago
    by

     This Thanksgiving, we at Copper Area News are happy to bring back a classic holiday section that involves interviewing local […]

    Shop Local – It’s a Small Business Season

    November 22nd, 2023
    by

      As the holidays approach, we will be checking our lists and, much like Santa, checking them twice.  We can […]

    Supplier of the Year awards presented

    November 20th, 2023
    by

        Resolution Copper held its Third Annual Supplier of the Year recognition event at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, with over […]

  • Additional Stories

    Small Business Season opens in Superior

    November 20th, 2023
    by

      The Superior Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce Small Business Season!   New this year, the Chamber is […]

    Valerie Garcia-Denogean honored at ASU football game

    November 20th, 2023
    by

      On Oct. 28, during the Sun Devil ‘Shout Out’ at the ASU Sun Devils football game, Superior’s very own […]

    Superior Halloween Happenings

    October 24th, 2023
    by

    Superior has a weekend full of Halloween Happenings celebrating both Dia de los Muertos and Halloween throughout the weekend. Friday, […]

    Resolution Copper remains resolute, reaches milestone

    October 17th, 2023
    by

        It was a big job, but somebody had to do it.   To nobody’s surprise Resolution Copper got […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger