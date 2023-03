By Jonah Altamirano

One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish.

The colors are all San Manuel.

The text is all Dr. Seuss.

Mammoth-San Manuel PK-12 School last week celebrated Dr. Seuss Week. The coordinator, Helen Ramirez, organized these events in the Mammoth San Manuel School Library. School staff, including Dr. Stump and Mrs. Smith, read books to the students. Dr. Seuss books were most popular and many had games to go with them, such as Chameleon, Globus Marine Iguana and other books.