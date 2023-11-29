FBLA Fill-a-Bowl raises money for Superior Food Bank

The Superior High School Future Business Leaders of America student organization hosted the tastiest fundraiser of the year! For the past nine years, minus a two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, student leaders from FBLA have hosted this event to bring awareness to food insecurity in our community while also raising money for the Superior Food Bank.

The community gathered last week for an all-you-can-eat soup and salad supper at the Superior Junior Senior High School multi-purpose room. Those attending received a custom designed bowl, which were created by the students at Superior Junior-Senior High School. The student group raised a little over $2,000 for the Superior Food Bank.

Many donations were given to help defray most of the costs associated with the fundraiser. The Woodman of the World donated 125 bowls. The homemade soups were donated by Tony Martinez Jr. and family along with Max and Elizabeth Magallanez. Several door prizes were donated by Superior Athletic Department, Circle K and Walmart.

“On behalf of our neighbors, Superior Food Bank would like to thank the FBLA students, sponsors and community for their support. The annual Fill-A-Bowl dinner provides great food for attendees and helps Superior Food Bank provide nutritious food for our neighbors in need,” said Angel Preciado, treasurer of the Superior Food Bank

Student leaders responsible for the successful fundraiser are: President David Drennan, Vice President Sussan Mancinas, Secretary Katelynn Commissaris, Treasurer Kayleigh Rogers and FBLA members Lilianna Fritz, Peyton Gibson, April Romero, Rose Tomerlin, JP Tomerlin and Lexani Barragan.