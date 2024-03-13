Fatal accident closes highway

By | Posted 7 hours ago |

  A fatal collision Monday, March 11, had SR 77 closed between Biosphere Road and Oro Ford in Oracle for nearly eight hours while officials investigated the cause and the area cleaned.

  According to Arizona Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Bart Graves, at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Monday, March 11, a three-vehicle collision involving two commercial vehicles and a passenger vehicle occurred at milepost 98 near Oracle.

  Graves said a commercial vehicle traveling northbound crossed the centerline and sideswiped a second commercial vehicle traveling southbound. The driver of the truck overcorrected to the left after the initial impact and again crossed the centerline at a sharp angle impacting a passenger vehicle.

  The driver of the passenger vehicle was deceased on scene. The driver was later identified as Jilliyn Marin, 19, of Globe.

  Following the collision, the semi rolled over and caught fire.

  “A trooper managed to remove the driver of the semi before his vehicle caught fire. He was taken to a Tucson hospital,” Grave said.

