Dr. Robert Paul Brower passed away Nov. 3, 2023, at The Cottages Memory Center in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 95. He was born Sept. 2, 1928.

He is fondly remembered as a Family Practitioner in San Manuel where he started his practice in 1961 and worked there until two weeks after his 83rd birthday. He enjoyed the town, its people and saw many changes in the community over the years.

He enjoyed travel, which he got from his father, and enjoyed hiking, birding, but most of all he loved his profession. He would always express how much he liked people and wanted to help them get well or be healed. The concern he had for others was evident by his caring nature. He once said he delivered nearly 600 babies, many of whom are grandparents now.

Perhaps much of his integrity was ingrained in him from being an Eagle Scout or competing in sports. He was a collegiate diver, gymnast and cheerleader at the University of Illinois. He also advocated that his two sons learned different sports also.

After the University of Illinois, he was accepted into medical school at the University of Tennessee in Memphis where he met his wife, Patricia. Upon graduating from medical school, he took an Army Internship at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii. After completing the Internship, he was stationed at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Washington where Robert (Bobby) was born. The Army then sent Dr. Brower to Korea, where he missed the birth of his second son, Steven.

After finishing his Army obligation, he was in Private Practice in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. But soon he realized that he wanted more time with his family, so he decided on an industrial medicine job in West Virginia for a couple of years, but his family did not care for the weather. Arizona looked so much nicer. So, in 1961 he decided to venture to San Manuel, Arizona, where he became a highly respected, accomplished and dedicated physician.

He continued his obligation to the military and joined the Air Force Reserves at Davis Monthan Air Base in Tucson. After 20+ years, he retired from the military as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Of all that he accomplished, he enjoyed his life and practice in San Manuel the most. He had many friends and enjoyed working with all his colleagues at the San Manuel Hospital and Clinic. Dr. Brower was respected and loved by so many, not only because of his huge generosity and deep compassion, but his outpouring of love for others.

He insisted until he could not do so any more to not have a service upon his death. He wanted only a private get together with his family, saying there was no need for a lot of fuss. If people wanted to toast him and think nicely of him, that would suffice. We will honor his wishes even though there are many who want to celebrate his life.