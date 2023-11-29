Denogeans first to send letters to Santa for Christmas

  Santa Claus has once again teamed up with the Superior Sun and Save Money Market to collect the letters for all Superior children who want to send their letters to Santa. 

  Gunner and Kaylee Denogean have prepared their letters to Santa Claus and want to encourage all the children of Superior to drop off their letters at the special mailbox at Save Money Market.  All letter received at the magic mailbox at Save Money Market will be published in the Superior Sun on Dec. 20.

  Gunner and Kaylee shared their letters to Santa with the Superior Sun.  The brother and sister duo shared a bit about their favorite holiday traditions as well.

  Kaylee Denogean is eight years old and is a third grader in Ms. Nichols class at the John F. Kennedy Elementary School. Her favorite subject in school is art and she loves to play softball.  She also loves to ride horses and is hoping to get a new pony soon.  She is asking Santa for Horse Croc Charms and a horse key chain.  Her love for horses and equine life is inspiring her to want to become a horse trainer when she grows up.

  One of her favorite parts of the holidays is seeing what kind of surprise her nana and tata give her.

  Gunner Denogean is 10 years old and is a fifth grader at John F. Kennedy Elementary.  He is in Ms. Adams class and his favorite subject is Math.  When he grows up, he wants to be a detective police officer. 

  His favorite part of the holidays is getting to spend time with all of his family and seeing all of his cousins.  He is asking Santa Claus for several Marvel legends toys including Eric Killmonger and Hot Toys Shuri – Bo Katan which are action figures from his favorite movie Black Panther.

  When he is not in school and doing other activities, he enjoys hunting with his family and is a prize-winning archery competitor.

  Kaylee and Gunner are the children of Brandon and Tiffany Denogean of Superior.

  The traditional mailbox drop off is located at the Save Money Market. Children wishing to send an email may send it to cbnsun@minersunbasin.com.  Letters must be received by Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in order to be published in the Dec. 20, 2023, edition of the Superior Sun.

  This year, Mr. Claus has given us permission to accept letters through our Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/CopperArea). Just send us a message (PM) with your child’s letter to Santa.

  Hurry and get your letters in quickly so they can be forwarded to the North Pole in plenty of time for the big day. The deadline to mail letters in Santa’s special mailbox is Dec. 14. Santa needs time to get all the requests fulfilled.

