The San Manuel Airport has had a very unusual tenant for the past couple of days. An Army Blackhawk helicopter flew through some powerlines in the area while out on a training flight. It made an emergency landing at the local airport and was parked on the tarmac until mechanics from the Army were able to disassemble it and load it onto a truck for transport back to the base. The incident is under investigation and the Army personnel working on the helicopter were unable to comment.