Against Abuse Safe House to open in San Manuel

The San Manuel Revitalization Coalition did a nomination post for a gift basket. The winner was Shawna Sanchez. The gift basket was to help a family in need and to bring attention to Against Abuse, Inc., a domestic violence social services non-profit agency expanding its programs and services in San Manuel. Against Abuse has been working with the San Manuel Revitalization Coalition (SMRC) and Arizona Youth Partnership to get the word out.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, Jessie David, Secretary SMRC, presented the gift basket to Shawna while Meagan MacCleary, MSW, Against Abuse Domestic and Sexual Violence Mobile and Community Services Program Director, and Katrina Schussler, Co-Chair Copper Corridor Substance Abuse Coalition, assisted.

Meagan MacCleary said that Against Abuse will open the Safe Journey House in January. They have been renovating a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in San Manuel that was once used as an outreach office and will now be a safe house for victims of domestic violence. Against Abuse is providing services now for the Tri-Community.

“The only qualifier for the services is that you must have experienced domestic violence,” said Meagan. “Some of the services we provide are crisis intervention, case management, lay legal advocacy and safety planning.”

If you have experienced domestic violence and need help, contact the open 24/7 Against Abuse Crisis Line at (520) 836-0858. It does not have to be a crisis or emergency for you to call. Advocates will provide information, referrals, support and assistance.

To learn more about Against Abuse visit: www.against-abuse.org.

Jessie David, Secretary of the San Manuel Revitalization Coalition, presents a gift basket to Shawna Sanchez. Also pictured are Meagan MacCleary, MSW, Against Abuse Domestic and Sexual Violence Mobile and Community Services Program Director, and Katrina Schussler, Co-Chair Copper Corridor Substance Abuse Coalition.