Oracle Union Church to host annual community breakfast, bake & rummage sale and raffle

Posted November 13th, 2017

Oracle Union Church

  Saturday, Nov. 18, is the Oracle Union Church Community Breakfast from 8-11 a.m.  The menu includes biscuits with sausage gravy, or pancakes and sausage, orange juice, tea, and coffee.  The cost is $5 for adults, $3.50 for children under 12, and free for children under five.  Come and enjoy a visit with your neighbors and a wonderful breakfast. 

  The church ladies will have a yummy bake sale – cakes, cookies, pies, candy, and breads.  Stock up for Thanksgiving!   Take a look at the wonderful gifts that will be raffled and the rummage sale.  You might find the perfect treasure. 

  This is a fundraiser for the church’s women’s group.   The proceeds are donated to various organizations.  In 2016, donations were given to:  Oracle Fire Department, Oracle Library, Oracle Schools, Tri-Community Food Bank, and Salvation Army.

  The church is located at 705 E. American Ave. in Oracle.

