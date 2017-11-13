Oracle Union Church to host annual community breakfast, bake & rummage sale and raffle

Saturday, Nov. 18, is the Oracle Union Church Community Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. The menu includes biscuits with sausage gravy, or pancakes and sausage, orange juice, tea, and coffee. The cost is $5 for adults, $3.50 for children under 12, and free for children under five. Come and enjoy a visit with your neighbors and a wonderful breakfast.

The church ladies will have a yummy bake sale – cakes, cookies, pies, candy, and breads. Stock up for Thanksgiving! Take a look at the wonderful gifts that will be raffled and the rummage sale. You might find the perfect treasure.

This is a fundraiser for the church’s women’s group. The proceeds are donated to various organizations. In 2016, donations were given to: Oracle Fire Department, Oracle Library, Oracle Schools, Tri-Community Food Bank, and Salvation Army.

The church is located at 705 E. American Ave. in Oracle.