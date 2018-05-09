Heat Relief Network coming to Pinal County

With triple-digit temperatures upon us, heat poses the greatest health risk to the homebound elderly and those with outdoor lifestyles or occupations, according to Pinal County health statistics.

“The Heat Relief Network is a long term, regional approach that will foster public/private partnerships in creating watering holes in the desert” said Mannie Bowler, executive director for the United Way of Pinal County.

Pinal County Manager Greg Stanley stated, “I am pleased to have Pinal County join this effort to help our residents battle the effects of our hot summers. It’s a real-time tool that the community can use to locate water collection sites and refuge centers when it is needed.”

The Central Arizona Governments team also joined this effort.

“We believe that it is very important for people in need to be able to find the closest heat relief location. Our goal is to enable those in need of relief from the heat to acquire water and a cool place to recuperate. Through this effort we believe lives could be saved!” shared Central Arizona Governments.

Bowler added, “Each organization that signs up to participate in the water collection/distribution and cooling station system, will provide respite for the weary traveler.”

The weary traveler could be a family whose water was disconnected, someone that is homeless and can’t carry enough water with them or an individual stranded on the side of the road or in the desert.

According to the Pinal County Health Department study on heat-related illnesses, in 2017, there were six deaths in Pinal County due to heat-related illnesses. Of the nearly 190 cases of emergency room treatment of heat-related illness, 71 percent were men aged 19-49 and those over 65 had an increased chance of dying due to heat-related complications.

The elderly were being impacted because they were afraid to turn on their air conditioners out of fear that their bills were going to outgrow their pocketbook, Bowler said.

In the desert water equates life.

Last summer, the Genesis Project in Apache Junction distributed 10 cases of water per day, the Casa Grande Salvation Army gave out more than 7,500 water bottles last year to clients in need and the soup kitchen operated by Seeds of Hope and the St. Vincent de Paul also distributed thousands to their clients.

The food banks in the area also distribute water with food boxes to those who need them. Without the community donations of water, these agencies would have had to dip into their limited budgets to purchase this lifesaving drink.

“Wouldn’t it be great if WE, as a community, could take care of the water?” challenged Bowler.

Don’t become a statistic! Don’t be fooled by the temperature. Avoid heat illness by making sure you’re properly hydrated. Arizona officials recommend drinking at least two liters (about 68 ounces) of water a day — and one to two liters of water an hour if you’re outdoors. They even recommend drinking when you’re not thirsty. Thirst is your body’s way of telling you you’re already mildly dehydrated. Can you be a hero and save someone else?

To sign up as a participating community partner please register your location on the map at unitedwayofpc.org/heatrelief. The community will be able to use this real-time tool to identify locations as soon as agencies have registered.

About United Way of Pinal County

The United Way of Pinal County is a nonprofit organization that brings people and communities together to advance the common good through services that improve lives. The organization partners with local nonprofits, businesses, and government and social service agencies, to address the communities’ most pressing needs. The mission statement is “United Way of Pinal County matches generosity with community needs to promote lasting change in people’s lives.”