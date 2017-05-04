Genaro Moreno to perform at Oracle Center for the Arts

Posted May 4th, 2017

Genaro Moreno, right, serenades Maria Munoz.

  Oracle Piano Society is hosting a “Mexican Fiesta”  on May 7, 2017 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Oracle Center for the Arts at 700 E. Kingston St., Oracle, across from the Oracle Public Library.

  The event will be featuring Genaro Moreno with his Mariachi Caporal. 

  There will be trick roping, Folklorico dancers, face painting, and food presented by the Rancheros Market.  Each hour will present a full and complete performance. 

  Those attending are all welcome to wear their favorite Mexican Costume to complete the celebration.  Great door prizes and raffle items will be offered. Tickets are $15 per adult, $7 age 5 – 12 and under 5 years is FREE.   Tickets are available via phone or online  at www.oralepianosociety.org.   Contact OPS at 623-295-9677 for more information. 

  This event is guaranteed fun for the whole family. Bring your friends.

