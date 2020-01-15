Early morning accident in San Manuel leaves one dead

Posted January 15th, 2020

Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputies and San Manuel Firefighters at the accident scene.

First responders from San Manuel Fire Department and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene of an accident in the area of W. Webb Dr. and W. Main St. in San Manuel at 3:53 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, after a 2014 Nissan Maxima, driven by Alex Lujan, 49, collided into the rear of a parked steel utility trailer. 

  A passenger, Elizabeth Raschke, 44, sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lujan was transported to a hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. 

  PCSO Public Information Officer Lauren Reimer said the case is under investigation. ‘Impairment is believed to be a factor,’ Reimer said.

  • Investigators look at the utility trailer that was struck.
  • Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputies and San Manuel Firefighters at the accident scene.
