Central Arizona College lists May 2020 graduates for Aravaipa Campus

By | Posted June 11th, 2020 |

PINAL COUNTY, AZ – Central Arizona College recognizes the May 2020 graduating class and celebrates their success.

   CAC plans to host a traditional graduation ceremony for all Fall 2019, Spring 2020, Summer 2020, and Fall 2020 eligible graduates in December. Students will have the choice to attend a ceremony on December 9, 11, or 12, 2020. The ceremony will be held in keeping with social distancing measures and the health and safety of graduates, their families, and CAC faculty and staff as the College’s first priority. Further details about the upcoming ceremonies will be available at www.centralaz.edu/graduation.

  Students graduating from the Aravaipa Campus are:

Adriana Cruz, Associate of Arts*

Amalia M. deSantiago, Associate of General Studies

Triston James Gantt, Associate of General Studies

Shea-Lee Gray, Associate of Arts*

Jaden Aaliyah Gonzales, Arizona General Education Curriculum – Arts

Emily Deanna Large, Associate of Arts, Elementary Education*

Rhiannon K. Pacheco, Associate of Arts*

*Denotes those who graduated with honors.   

