Kearny visitors deliver a special message

Wednesday, April 10, started out as a typical spring day in southern Arizona, when two cross country cyclists were met walking up Tilbury Hill. The two are gentlemen from far away. Mario traveled from Hawaii and Sean from Virginia and they are traveling to Dallas, Texas. Mario has plans to continue on to Brazil! This was day four of their epic journey.

Mario is an Army veteran who served with NORAD deep within Cheyenne Mountain, Colorado. He retired in Hawaii but has been riding his bicycle all around the United States, logging more than 10,000 miles on his trusty two-wheel pedaling machine. Sean met Mario in Hawaii and flew to Phoenix from his home in Virginia to partake in Mario’s current expedition.

Along his way, Mario hands out “BE KIND” cards to people who help him out. He wants us all to remember to be kind to one another, because life is better that way. Or, as Bill and Ted proclaimed in their Excellent Adventure: “Be excellent to each other!” and, “Party on!”

Party on, Mario! Party on Sean! Thanks for sharing the message. Party on, Kearny! Of course, do it responsibly and in a friendly manner.