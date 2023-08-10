Woman drowns in Gila River near Kearny

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Gila River near N. Driftwood Way and E. Riverside Dr. on Monday evening shortly after 6:30 p.m. with a report of a possible drowning.

The person reporting the incident said that he and a female were tubing on the Gila River when she went under the water. According to Lauren Reimer, PCSO Public Information Officer, “The male stated he attempted to revive her but was unsuccessful, and the female was deceased.”

Reimer said that Sheriff’s deputies and local fire crews searched for the victim’s body for several hours.

“Loss of daylight, swift water conditions, and thick brush along the riverbank made the search difficult,” she said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter was called in to assist from above.

Around 7 a.m. the following morning, Kearny and Winkelman Fire crews in coordination with PCSO Search and Rescue located the deceased victim on the riverbank.

She was identified as 57-year-old Lisa Traut.

“This incident remains under investigation. The Pinal County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death,” Reimer said.