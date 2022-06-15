The Garden is planted!

By | Posted June 15th, 2022 |

  The Kearny Public Garden personal and public area is planted!   Produce will be shared, given away or sold throughout the season.    Right now, summer squash is ready to eat!   Next cucumbers, beans, peas – come on over to the garden and see for yourself.

  The garden is thanks to a dozen or so gardeners, including Becky and Bill, Jennifer, Melinda, Stacy, Tom, Sharon, Deb, Susan, Ann, Jeff, Terri, Jackie, and Kay so far.  A few new members, Janna who works at Ace and Terri from Boot Camp, have joined too. 

  The plants are up and love the sun.  Gophers like the space too but Bill is on top of it. There are experimental plantings of corn in bales of hay. Melinda’s attempt at growing “Three Sisters” corn, beans and squash and Tom’s luffa sponges are up and growing!  Sunflowers touched by Ellie and caster beans are already showing many sets of gorgeous leaves!

  You can find the garden space on Emory over by the Little League fields across from Getsome Motorsports and the Firehouse Saloon soon to open.  Please keep gate closed.  

  What is better to eat than fresh?

Little Ellie loves her sunflowers. (Photo by Terri Gardner)

 

