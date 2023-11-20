Small Business Season opens in Superior

The Superior Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce Small Business Season!

New this year, the Chamber is launching a program to support small businesses. This program began on Nov. 13 and ends on Dec. 31. Throughout the holiday shopping season, the Chamber is encouraging consumers to “Spend Local” and earmark at least part of their holiday spending in support of local small businesses.

Superior’s small businesses are the first to support our community with donations and prizes for community events. They are the first to step up and support all of our non-profits with money, volunteer time and donations. It’s always a great time to support them.

“Small business is the backbone of our economy. 64% of our new jobs in the US come from small business. When people spend their dollars locally, more money stays local. On average, for every $100 sent locally, $68 of that stays here,” said Jessie Arroyos, Chamber Director.

“By implementing Small Business Season, we hope to encourage people to patronize all sorts of small businesses this holiday. In addition to our wonderful retail options, there are dining establishments, personal service providers, even local artisans that need our support. Small Business Season is a way to help our residents develop a better appreciation for how their spending affects our area and quality of life.”

In addition to increased marketing efforts, the Chamber is planning the following events:

Buy Local – Win Local – Every time you spend at the small business you have the opportunity to enter in a raffle. Each week raffle items will be drawn.

The Superior Chamber of Commerce is challenging everyone in the area to support small business this holiday season.

Participating businesses include: Bruzzi Vineyard Tasting Room, Random Boutique, Rolling Rock Gallery, All Things Desert, Art 145, Bella’s Marketplace and Café, Rose’s Roses, Felicia’s Ice Cream Shop, Picket Post Antiques, Porter’s Saloon & Grill, Magma Hotel, The Superior Barmacy, De Marco’s Pizzeria, Los Hermanos Restaurant, Buckboard Restaurant, Southwest Towing, RNC Fleet, Superior UTV Rentals, Save Money Market, Superior His/Her Hair Company, Brick House Bakery, Superior Skin Care, The Valiscle and Estillo Sonora.