Siblings are first to send letters to Santa

Posted November 29th, 2023

  Siblings Iris Rios and Aaiden Flowers are the first in the Copper Basin area to mail their letters to Santa Claus.

  Iris, who is 4 years old, wants dolls for Christmas. Aaiden, who is 8 years old, would like a Tails plushy. The two are the children of Christian Rios and Terrece Flowers of Kearny.

   Copper Basin children can mail their wishes to Santa in the two special mailboxes in the area: at the Hayden Library and in front of the Old Time Pizza in Kearny. Children wishing to send an email may send it to cbnsun@minersunbasin.com.  Letters must be received by Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in order to be published in the Dec. 20, 2023, edition of the Copper Basin News.

  This year, Mr. Claus has given us permission to accept letters through our Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/CopperArea). Just send us a message (PM) with your child’s letter to Santa.

  Hurry and get your letters in quickly so they can be forwarded to the North Pole in plenty of time for the big day. The deadline to mail letters in Santa’s special mailbox is Dec. 14. Santa needs time to get all the requests fulfilled.

 

