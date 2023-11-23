Shop Local – It’s a Small Business Season

As the holidays approach, we will be checking our lists and, much like Santa, checking them twice. We can all avoid being on Santa’s naughty list, by shopping local this holiday season. Across the entire Copper Corridor, there are a variety of places to shop, dine and create experiences that keep your dollars local.

It is estimated for every one hundred dollars you spend at a locally owned small business, $68 of those dollars stay in the local economy and save you time and money when you do not have to drive into the metro areas. Local small businesses are invested in the local community and local sales tax dollars help the local municipalities fund important community services.

We wanted to provide some holiday gift buying ideas that can easily be purchased across the Copper Corridor.

Traditional gifts, things for mom and dad, grandparents, with stores like Random Boutique in Superior and Ranch Girl Gear have housewares and ladies’ clothing. Ace Hardware in Kearny and the True Value in Superior, have assortments of tools and gadgets for those on your list that enjoy DIY. Likewise the Ace Hardware and Mammoth Lumber in the Tri-Community also are great places to shop for the DIY-er in your life.

Sue & Jerry’s Antiques in Oracle and Picket Post Antiques in Superior have a variety of antiques and unique local gifts. Looking for a unique and educational toy? Rolling Rock Gallery in Superior has a wide assortment of educational and STEM-based toys in Superior. You may also find a one-of-a-kind handmade item or items to fill a gourmet gift basket for the foodie in your life at the Oracle Patio Cafe Market.

Many are beginning to give the gift of experiences. Why not purchase a gift card to a local ATV rental store, for a day of adventure exploring nature? Peppersauce Motorsports & Rentals and Superior UTV are great places for these adventures. Tickets to the Biosphere in Oracle or the Boyce Thompson Arboretum are also unique, one-of-a-kind, experience gifts and both have gift shops that have many great gift ideas. How about a gift certificate to the AZ Zipline Adventures in Oracle?

Many of the local restaurants in our communities sell gift cards. Pick up a few from your favorite restaurants and share the gift of a meal. Bella’s Marketplace in Superior has an assortment of gifts from many vendors but is also well known for their fresh foods!

For those foodies in your life, local grocery stores are also carrying special holiday gifts, and if you are looking for local foods, visit the Farm to Fantastic Market in Superior for local hand crafted gifts and foods. The Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm has many locally grown lavender products and if you are looking for Arizona wines, Bruzzi Vineyard in Superior has their 2023 vintages for sale along with Arizona honeys, Ramona Farms products and local olive oils.

Holiday flowers and poinsettias are also great gifts that can be ordered from local florists Queen Bee Flowers in Kearny and Rose’s Roses in Superior. Local artists often feature their work for sale in different stores and art galleries across the region.

Looking for something handmade? Consider attending one of the many craft sales in the Copper Corridor. Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Mammoth will have a Christmas Market on Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come and do some Christmas shopping, enjoy good food and visit with fellow shoppers. There will be a variety of homemade items such as blankets, wreaths, baked goodies, crocheted and knitted goodies, ornaments, Christmas decorations, and many other unique items. These are wonderful one-of-a-kind items that you won’t find in the stores. Come and find great deals while supporting local artisans

Obviously purchasing every gift locally isn’t always possible, but even shopping online and having those gifts delivered to your home will help to generate sales tax dollars for your community.