Ray, Kearny PD receive grant for SRO

Ray Unified School District and the Kearny Police Department worked on a grant over the summer that funded a School Resource Officer Position for three years. Officer Skye Brown was assigned to the high school and elementary school as the SRO.

Officer Brown will be assisting the school with threat assessment to ensure that the district is a safe place for students and staff. Officer Brown will also be a mentor to the students if for any reason they need someone to talk to. Officer Brown will be on campus daily to assist staff and students when needed.

Kearny Police Department purchased and designed an SRO vehicle to show school spirit and pride. The vehicle is a 2023 Ford F-150 and incorporates the Bearcat logo, Home of the Bearcats and paw. Please welcome Officer Brown and stop by the school to view the SRO truck.