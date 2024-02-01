Ray, Kearny PD receive grant for SRO

By | Posted February 1st, 2024 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  Ray Unified School District and the Kearny Police Department worked on a grant over the summer that funded a School Resource Officer Position for three years.  Officer Skye Brown was assigned to the high school and elementary school as the SRO. 

  Officer Brown will be assisting the school with threat assessment to ensure that the district is a safe place for students and staff.  Officer Brown will also be a mentor to the students if for any reason they need someone to talk to.  Officer Brown will be on campus daily to assist staff and students when needed. 

  Kearny Police Department purchased and designed an SRO vehicle to show school spirit and pride.  The vehicle is a 2023 Ford F-150 and incorporates the Bearcat logo, Home of the Bearcats and paw.  Please welcome Officer Brown and stop by the school to view the SRO truck. 

The truck’s got spirit, yes, it does! Ray District School Superintendent and high school principal Anthony Morrison (left) welcomes new School Resource Officer Skye Brown. The SRO vehicle in the back shows school spirit and pride.

admin (8128 Posts)


Facebooktwitterby feather
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Annual San Manuel Copper Classic motorcycle race returns March 9

    February 4th, 2024
    by

        Well, they will be at it again. The Trail Riders of Southern Arizona (TRS) will be hosting the […]

    LOST’s 2024 Hashbrowns, History and Hiking events scheduled

    February 1st, 2024
    by

      The Legends of Superior Trails Inc (LOST). has announced the schedule for its upcoming 2024 Hashbrowns, History and Hiking […]

    Ray Elementary Spelling Bee winners announced

    February 1st, 2024
    by

      Have you ever wondered why there are Spelling Bees?   According to the Scripps National Spelling Bee program it […]

    Ray Junior/Senior High School announces first semester honor rolls

    February 1st, 2024
    by

      Ray Unified School District has announced its Honor Rolls for the first semester of the 2023-2024 school year.   […]

  • Additional Stories

    Hayden High School announces first semester honor roll

    February 1st, 2024
    by

      Hayden High School has announced its first semester Honor Roll for the 2023-24 school year. Students who made the […]

    What’s new with 2024? Introducing a merger: Gila County Public Health and Community Services

    February 1st, 2024
    by

      Gila County is pleased to announce an organizational change that will enhance the delivery of services to our community. […]

    LOST hosts thank you hike

    December 20th, 2023
    by

        Several years ago the southern access hiking route into Arnett Canyon on the LOST trail was set to […]

    First Lego Robotics return to Superior

    December 19th, 2023
    by

        Seven fourth and fifth graders from the John F. Kennedy School in Superior have been working over the […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger