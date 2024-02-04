Pinal County hosts vaccine clinics in Kearny, Mammoth

Posted February 4th, 2024

  On Jan. 14, the Pinal County Animal Care and Control offered low-cost vaccines to local pet owners in Kearny and Mammoth. It was an ideal time to get pets protected against rabies and other diseases and, at the same time, get them registered in Pinal County.

  The next clinic will be held April 14, 9-11 a.m., at the Sheriff’s Office in San Manuel, 28380 S. Veterans Memorial Hwy. Pets must be on a leash and special arrangements will be made to vaccinate cats or aggressive dogs.

  Costs for vaccines are: Rabies $10; Parvo Combo $25; Bordetella $15; and Cat Combo $25. Microchips will be available for $20. Cash/checks preferred for vaccines.

  More information is available at https://bit.ly/4aYuifn

 

