Phat Flavors opens in San Manuel to huge success

By | Posted March 27th, 2023 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

By Nathaniel A. Lopez

 

  The newest addition to San Manuel’s local food scene is Phat Flavors, opened by owner and chef Justin Mossholder.

  “So Phat Flavors stands for pretty hot and tempting, and I started it about three years ago. I was making my own jerky, and hot sauces, and barbecue sauces, kind of doing a little catering business on the side, and at the same time being an executive chef for a big compass group, overseeing a private school in Colorado. I just always wanted to go into business myself,” Mossholder said. “We’re all about pushing the boundary with flavor.”

  When asked what it’s like being San Manuel’s newest restaurant, Justin stated, “It’s exciting, it’s a little stressful at times, but we enjoy it. Me and my wife moved here in June, and we had the opportunity to buy the building. I’ve been in the restaurant business for a little over 25 years. I’ve been doing this a long time, for a lot of people, and I decided, hey let’s take that leap and open up our own restaurant. We enjoy it, we’re getting to know people more and more, and we’re trying to do what we can to give back to the community. Our goal in the long run is to build this place up, but at the same time do what we can for the town of San Manuel.”

  They will be a sponsor for the Chili Cook-off, Car Show, and Little League Program.

  Phat Flavors makes as much as they can fresh and in-house. The restaurant’s menu has quite the variety to it with staple foods like burgers and wings, but also foods like salads, sandwiches, breakfast, and even weekly specials. Since Justin likes to keep things fresh, he mentioned that the menu will see changes every so often, but not to staple items.

  Come out and get a bite at Phat Flavors and support San Manuel’s newest food joint!

admin (8066 Posts)


Facebooktwitterby feather
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Resolution Copper names Victoria Peacey as president, general manager

    March 27th, 2023
    by

      Arizona-based mining company, Resolution Copper, today named Victoria (“Vicky”) Peacey as the project’s new President and General Manager, responsible […]

    Resolution Copper in the news

    March 27th, 2023
    by

      For the past several weeks, many national news outlets have been sharing stories on the activities and protests by […]

    Golden Goose hosts 20th Anniversary Celebration

    March 27th, 2023
    by

      The Golden Goose Thrift Shop has 20/20 vision. It’s gearing up to celebrate 20 years in business and $20 […]

    Talking Trash

    March 17th, 2023
    by

     Waste Management of Arizona is squeezing Oracle residents once again.  And a day after Pinal County Supervisor Jeff McClure reported […]

  • Additional Stories

    Oracle Fire District and Firewise Board to host Town Hall Meeting, “Wildfire Preparedness…What is Your Role?”

    March 17th, 2023
    by

      While we have enjoyed a lot of snow in the past few weeks, those of us who reside in […]

    Knights make donation to food bank

    March 17th, 2023
    by

      Knights of Columbus present the Tri-Community Food Bank $300 from local donations. The Knights across the country are also doing […]

    Mammoth-San Manuel Schools celebrate Dr. Seuss Week

    March 17th, 2023
    by

    By Jonah Altamirano     One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish.   The colors are all San Manuel. […]

    2023 Copper Classic converges on San Manuel

    March 16th, 2023
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez and T.C. Brown   The smell of dust and engine oil burning floated through the air […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger