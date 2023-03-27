Phat Flavors opens in San Manuel to huge success

By Nathaniel A. Lopez

The newest addition to San Manuel’s local food scene is Phat Flavors, opened by owner and chef Justin Mossholder.

“So Phat Flavors stands for pretty hot and tempting, and I started it about three years ago. I was making my own jerky, and hot sauces, and barbecue sauces, kind of doing a little catering business on the side, and at the same time being an executive chef for a big compass group, overseeing a private school in Colorado. I just always wanted to go into business myself,” Mossholder said. “We’re all about pushing the boundary with flavor.”

When asked what it’s like being San Manuel’s newest restaurant, Justin stated, “It’s exciting, it’s a little stressful at times, but we enjoy it. Me and my wife moved here in June, and we had the opportunity to buy the building. I’ve been in the restaurant business for a little over 25 years. I’ve been doing this a long time, for a lot of people, and I decided, hey let’s take that leap and open up our own restaurant. We enjoy it, we’re getting to know people more and more, and we’re trying to do what we can to give back to the community. Our goal in the long run is to build this place up, but at the same time do what we can for the town of San Manuel.”

They will be a sponsor for the Chili Cook-off, Car Show, and Little League Program.

Phat Flavors makes as much as they can fresh and in-house. The restaurant’s menu has quite the variety to it with staple foods like burgers and wings, but also foods like salads, sandwiches, breakfast, and even weekly specials. Since Justin likes to keep things fresh, he mentioned that the menu will see changes every so often, but not to staple items.

Come out and get a bite at Phat Flavors and support San Manuel’s newest food joint!